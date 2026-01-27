AQHYA Releases AQHA Achieve, A Virtual Knowledge Contest for Youth

The American Quarter Horse Youth Association has released AQHA Achieve, a three-phase online contest designed to give youth an accessible way to test their equine knowledge while competing for recognition. With free access for AQHYA members, Achieve provides recognition from the world’s largest equine breed association. Nonmembers can enter for $25, which includes a complimentary 12-month AQHYA membership. Membership provides access to AQHLearn, from which all AQHA Achieve contest materials are derived, and additional AQHYA benefits. Register by March 20 to participate in this year’s contest.

AQHA Achieve is open to youth in two divisions, 13-&-Under and 14-18. The contest invites participants with an interest in hippology, horse judging, 4-H, FFA or anyone passionate about horses who wants to challenge themselves through knowledge-based competition.

The contest is structured in three progressive phases that evaluate equine knowledge, communication skills and critical thinking abilities. All registered participants begin with an online, hippology-style test that measures foundational equine knowledge. The 20 highest-scoring competitors in each division advance to the semifinal round, where they record and submit a short speech on an assigned topic.

The top 10 finalists then advance to the hands-on challenge, receiving a finals kit by mail and completing a guided, knowledge-based assignment submitted by video.

Achieve offers awards that recognize preparation, dedication and horse knowledge. For each age division, first-and second-place finishers receive buckles, third through fifth place receive plaques, and sixth through 10th place earn ribbons. Certificates are also awarded to the top three competitors in each age division for each round.

More information about AQHA Achieve is available at www.aqha.com/achieve .

