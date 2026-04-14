Ariat, US Equestrian, and KC Branscomb commit $200,000 to advance sport horse welfare research through The Chromatic Fund

In a major step forward for equine health, Ariat International, US Equestrian (USEF), and breeder KC Branscomb have announced a combined commitment of $200,000 in 2026 to The Chromatic Fund. This significant contribution aims to bolster innovative research and education initiatives dedicated to the safety and longevity of sport horses worldwide.

The Chromatic Fund is a collaborative initiative between the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), US Equestrian, KC Branscomb, and The Foundation for the Horse. Established in memory of Chromatic BF, the 13-year-old Oldenburg show jumper who tragically passed away during the 2024 World Cup Jumping Finals in Riyadh, the fund serves as a philanthropic vehicle to improve the lives of high-performance equine athletes.

“Ariat is deeply committed to supporting equine athletes, and we’re proud to invest in initiatives that help keep them healthy and safe,” said Susan Alcala, vice president of partnership marketing at Ariat. “We’re excited about the advancements in science and education that will emerge from this partnership to ensure a stronger, healthier future for our equine partners.”

“For a breeder, these horses are more than just athletes; they are the culmination of years of hope, heritage, and daily devotion. The loss of Chromatic BF was a devastating reminder that we must do more to protect our equine partners at the highest levels of the sport,” said KC Branscomb, Chromatic BF’s breeder. “By committing these funds, we are investing in a future to ensure that our horses can compete safely, healthily, and with the best-in-class care they truly deserve.”

The Chromatic Fund operates as a donor-advised fund, with research grants reviewed and managed by AAEP-member equine veterinarians volunteering through The Foundation for the Horse. An advisory board of recognized industry stakeholders oversees the fund’s strategic direction.

This latest surge of support follows a successful 2025 cycle, during which the fund committed nearly $100,000 toward two critical research projects focused on supplement safety and steroid use in sport horses.

As the advisory board establishes new grants and educational programs, updates will be shared with the public and potential applicants. The fund remains open to contributions from all members of the equestrian community who wish to invest in the health, welfare, and career longevity of equine athletes everywhere.

“We are dedicated to enhancing our welfare initiatives for sport horses announced in the fall of 2025, and we are grateful to the USEF Board of Directors for allocating another $100,000 to these research efforts,” said Bill Moroney, USEF chief executive officer. “It is wonderful to see partners like Ariat International joining KC, USEF, and others to keep this education and research program on the right path to success.”

How to Support the Chromatic Fund

To join the effort to improve the welfare of sport horses, donations can be made through the following channels:

Online : https://www.foundationforthehorse.org/support/chromaticfund/

: https://www.foundationforthehorse.org/support/chromaticfund/ By Mail : Make checks payable to The Foundation for the Horse (Attn: Chromatic Fund) and send to: 4033 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, KY 40511

: Make checks payable to (Attn: Chromatic Fund) and send to: 4033 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, KY 40511 Wire Transfers: Please call (859) 233-0147 or email info@foundationforthehorse.org.

About The Foundation for the Horse

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization transforming the lives of horses through equine veterinary education and scholarships, equine medical research, natural disaster relief, and support for working equids and horses in need around the world. As the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), The Foundation awards more than $1 million annually in scholarships, grants, and program support to help horses worldwide. To learn more, visit FoundationForTheHorse.org.

About Ariat International, Inc.

Founded in 1993 as “The New Breed of Boot,” Ariat® was the first to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes. Today, Ariat develops innovative and award-winning performance footwear and apparel for all types of demanding outdoor and work environments. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time. To learn more, visit ARIAT.com.

About US Equestrian

United States Equestrian Federation (US Equestrian or USEF) serves as the National Governing Body for Equestrian Sport. US Equestrian trains, selects, and funds our United States Equestrian Team, which consistently wins medals at the highest level of international competition, including the Olympic Games. US Equestrian also licenses equestrian competitions of all levels across the United States each year. US Equestrian contributes to the greater good of horses by assisting with their protection and welfare in crisis situations and natural disasters, as well as in daily competition. As part of this pledge to protect equine welfare, US Equestrian continues to help support federal and state governments and works closely with other national equine organizations. To learn more, visit USEF.org.

Media Contact:

Jay Buckner

jbuckner@foundationforthehorse.org