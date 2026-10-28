As Easy as 1-2-3: ActiveRidingTrips.com Gets a Makeover

Stanfordville, NY—October 28, 2026–Seeing the world from between a horse’s ears is inspiring. Now that same feeling leaps from each visually lush and informative page of the revitalized and redesigned website for ActiveRidingTrips.com, where planning the next dreamy horseback riding vacation just got easier than ever.

Active Riding Trips is a curated travel agency based two hours north of Manhattan with more than two decades of first-hand, award-winning knowledge behind a breathtaking catalog of curated equestrian escapes. Active Riding Trips was invited to keynote on the role of the horse in tourism today at the 2026 American Horse Council Conference in Washington, D.C., has been featured on The Price Is Right,named a Equestrian Small Business Champion by The Plaid Horse,and described by Forbes.com as “changing the way we travel.”

“From the temperament of your mount to the culinary nuances of your accommodations, we understand every detail of your journey before you even arrive,” says Stacey Adams, Active Riding Trips president since 2003. “When you travel with us, the extraordinary escape you envision is exactly the one you will experience.”

Those digitally dreaming of an equestrian escape will find the most extensive redesign of ActiveRidingTrips.com of the 21st century, including larger, easier-to-read fonts, more eye-popping images and granular sort filters, and a good-bye to pop-up prompts, without losing a single stride of international horseback riding adventure. The ActiveRidingTrips.com catalog for 2027 has grown to 123 trips around the world for every budget and level of riding experience.

“We meticulously test every trail, lodge and horse, so you can simply ride into the sunset,” says Adams. The Active Riding Trips team – with agents in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia – represents a combined 45+ years of experience with 300+ trips and destinations, and a 100% road-tested promise that has led to an impressive 95% return rate with clients.

Learn more and trot through its dreamy new redesign at ActiveRidingTrips.com, and get social on Facebook and Instagram.

Image and interview requests available through latheequinista@gmail.com

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