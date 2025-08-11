August is Make a Will Month: Planning Ahead for Your Horse’s Future

If you’re a horse owner, August is a timely reminder to think about your legacy—and the future of your equine companions. Horses are more than pets; they’re partners, athletes, and family. And just like any dependent, they deserve a plan for their care if something happens to you.

Who Will Look After Your Horse?

It’s a difficult question, but one that every horse owner should ask. Horses have long lifespans and daily care needs. Without a clear plan, they can end up neglected, rehomed, or worse. The good news? These outcomes are preventable with thoughtful planning.

Here are a few key steps to consider:

Designate a trusted caretaker who knows your horse and is willing to take on the responsibility.

Include your horse in your will or estate plan, with clear instructions and financial provisions for their care.

Choose an executor who understands your wishes and is comfortable handling equine-related responsibilities.

Document your horse's care routine—feeding schedules, medical history, quirks, and preferences—to ensure continuity of care.

Consider long-term costs such as boarding, veterinary care, and farrier services, and set aside funds accordingly.

Planning ahead not only protects your horse—it also eases the burden on loved ones during a difficult time.

Continue Your Horse Care Journey

While you’re making responsible decisions, consider enrolling in Equine Guelph’s upcoming Senior Horse online course led by expert instructor Dr. Bettina Bobsien. Learn how to support your aging equine partner with compassion and confidence—from nutrition and mobility to end-of-life planning.

Register for the Sept 29 – Oct 10 offering on TheHorsePortal.ca

Let’s make sure our horses are protected—today, tomorrow, and always.

A Final Thought on Legacy Giving: A Lasting Impact

Thinking of leaving a legacy—not just for your horse, but for the broader equine community? By including Equine Guelph in your will, you can help towards a future where horses continue to receive the care and advocacy they deserve. Even a modest gift can make a meaningful difference in equine welfare, research, and education. Learn more about legacy giving.

