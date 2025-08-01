Brooke USA Reminds Friends & Supporters of the Importance of Creating a Will

(Lexington, KY – August 1, 2025) – August is National Make-A-Will Month, serving as a reminder for Brooke USA Foundation friends and supporters to address a task that many people procrastinate—CREATING A WILL. While every American needs a will, nearly 70% confirm that they do not have an updated legal will, despite it being an essential tool to protect the people and causes they love most.

Having a will is important for every family, regardless of how much money they have or make. Every adult – regardless of age – should take the time to create a will to ensure that any final wishes are executed in the way desired. Creating a will in August can offer peace of mind and present an opportunity to plan or make a difference for the people and causes loved most.

As wills are prepared, individuals should consider whether to include a charitable organization such as Brooke USA in their will and/or as a beneficiary of their accounts. As with any beneficiary, it does not have to be an all-or-nothing scenario. One can decide to leave any percentage of the estate to a charity or even to multiple charities. There are several ways to give to Brooke USA and any other charity in a will, including stocks, cash, and tangible assets.

During August, Brooke USA is encouraging friends and supporters to plan and organize their financial affairs. To help jumpstart the process, Brooke USA recommends FreeWill (www.FreeWill.com) as a resource that helps make the experience less complicated. FreeWill is a secure, online tool that helps people through the will preparation process, step by step. If a simple estate, just print the will to be signed and witnessed. If it is a more complex estate, the same tools help document a person’s wishes to present to a qualified attorney who will finalize all plans. If there is already a will in place, National Make-A-Will Month is the perfect time to examine it and make sure it is up to date.

Wills and other estate planning instruments allow donors to make a lasting impact while ensuring control over personal assets during their lifetime. These gifts do not negatively impact a person’s current cash flow, and they certainly make one feel good knowing that by having an organized legacy plan, the burden of management and execution on loved ones is truly minimized.

“No matter your financial situation or giving goals, a will is a giving option that always works. Brooke USA can help you match your values and vision with the area of our work that you care most about. Perhaps it is supporting child-friendly educational donkey programs or helping to build indispensable water points for families and their working equines or improving nutrition and husbandry through training of veterinary personnel,” noted Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “We can also chat about how or if you would like to be recognized during your lifetime or about anything you may want to discuss to help you feel good about your decision and have trust in Brooke USA,” she added.

Without a doubt, a will is one of the most personal and important financial documents in a person’s life. Without a legitimate will, there is no assurance that a person’s affairs and assets will be handled properly. Many Brooke USA supporters are making the choice to be prepared and have a will, especially in 2025 when Brooke USA celebrates its 10th Anniversary, proving that the organization will be around for years to come.

If you’re interested in learning more about legacy giving at Brooke USA, contact Emily Dulin at Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org or 859.296.0037, or simply include the following information in your estate plans:

Legal Name: Brooke USA Inc.

Mailing Address: 1040 Monarch Street, Suite 300, Lexington, KY 40513

Federal Tax ID: 33-1173163

Making a charitable gift in a will to Brooke USA ensures that your legacy carries on and your commitment to alleviating the suffering of working horses, donkeys and mules, and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide is never forgotten.

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare, and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.

Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies.

