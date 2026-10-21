AUSTIN’S BREEDERS PAVILION DEBUTS GOLD BARREL®, BRINGING PLANT-BASED KERATIN PROTECTION TO EQUINE HAIR CARE IN A RECYCLABLE ALUMINUM CAN

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media contact: Kelsy LaTouf, Founder, Breeders Pavilion giddyup@goldbarreleq.com · 737-383-5565 · goldbarreleq.com

Breeders Pavilion’s debut product turns everyday grooming into active protection, defending coats, manes, and tails against weather and wear from the outside in.

AUSTIN, Texas, October 21, 2026 — Sun, mud, humidity, and winter weather take a steady toll on a horse’s coat, mane, and tail. Breeders Pavilion, an Austin-based consumer packaged goods (CPG) incubator for American-made equine care products, today introduced its answer: Gold Barrel® EQ Plant-Based Keratin Spray, the first plant-based keratin spray in the equestrian grooming market and the company’s debut product.

Gold Barrel® isn’t a grooming product like shampoos, conditioners, and shine sprays. It’s a keratin protectant: a different kind of horse care.

Gold Barrel shifts the grooming routine from simple maintenance to active environmental defense. Feed and nutrition routines work from the inside out, supplying the building blocks for healthy hair growth. Gold Barrel works from the outside in, helping protect that hair from weather and wear once it has grown. The spray pairs naturally with them, and it helps protect that investment: without outside protection, new hair can be damaged by sun, mud, friction, or winter weather as soon as it emerges, wasting the nutrients that built it. Gold Barrel is the first product in a planned Breeders Pavilion lineup, with additional supporting products already in development.

Keratin has long been trusted in professional beauty and hair care, appearing in salon treatments, shampoos, conditioners, and sprays. Gold Barrel® brings that familiar ingredient to the barn with a plant-based keratin spray designed specifically for horses. Many horse owners already know keratin from their own hair routines and have seen the results firsthand. Gold Barrel gives them a way to bring that same trusted care to their horses.

Made from hydrolyzed corn, wheat, and soybean proteins, Gold Barrel forms a light, weightless film on the hair cuticle that helps shield it from UV damage, humidity frizz, and freeze-thaw breakage. The spray absorbs without a greasy residue, reducing the static and friction that make arena dust cling and making the coat easier to brush. It also helps lock in a horse’s natural oils, which often never reach the ends of a long mane or tail, and helps protect hair from hard water, soaps, and frequent washing. The result is a natural luster rather than an artificial shine. Unlike many human hair keratin treatments, which rely on animal-derived keratin and sometimes contain traces of formaldehyde, Gold Barrel is plant-based, vegan, and formaldehyde-free.

“Horse owners invest so much in feed and supplements to grow a healthy coat, and then the sun, mud, and winter weather wear it right back down,” said Kelsy LaTouf, founder of Breeders Pavilion. “We wanted a clean, plant-based way to aid in protecting that hair once it’s grown, without the formaldehyde or animal byproducts found in some human hair keratin products.”

Gold Barrel is also the only equine grooming product packaged in a recyclable, twist-off aluminum can. Owners pour the spray into their own spray bottle, then twist the lid back on to store the rest for later use. Its sealed aluminum design also helps keep the formula fresh between uses. By choosing aluminum over the plastic bottles common in equine grooming, Gold Barrel helps lower plastic use in the category, and its distinctive gold can shines on store shelves while reflecting the brand’s eco-conscious culture.

The idea began in Spain, during a conversation with a master hair colorist and her teenage daughter, a young equestrian, who wondered why high-performance keratin treatments weren’t available for horses. LaTouf returned to Texas and drew on past experience running an organic lotion company, partnering with equine formulators and eco-friendly packaging specialists to create a cleaner alternative for today’s discerning horse lovers.

The recommended routine is simple: use Gold Barrel monthly to repair damage and every season to protect. The formula is also gentle enough to use at every grooming. LaTouf also hopes the brand inspires the next generation of riders: “We want to show that the dreams of working with horses that we carry as kids aren’t just fantasies; with dedication, they can become the life we live.”

Gold Barrel is currently in a pre-launch period with limited availability through December 2026, and its full launch begins in January 2027. Gold Barrel EQ Plant-Based Keratin Spray is made in the USA, ships within the United States, and is available now at goldbarreleq.com in three sizes:

Option Contents MSRP The Big Barrel One 24 oz (710 ml) can $65 All-Seasons 4-Pack Four 24 oz cans $220 Pro Stable 8-Pack Eight 24 oz cans $415

Larger bulk sizes for performance stables, training centers, and equestrian facilities will become available in spring 2027, with pricing on request.

Sample Policy

Qualified members of the press, equestrian social media creators, and affiliate marketers can request a complimentary review sample of Gold Barrel EQ by emailing giddyup@goldbarreleq.com. Please include your name, publication or channel, audience size, and U.S. shipping address. Sample availability is limited during the pre-launch period. All requests are fulfilled at Breeders Pavilion’s discretion.

About Breeders Pavilion

Breeders Pavilion is an Austin, Texas-based consumer packaged goods incubator that unites specialized makers to create eco-conscious, American-made equine care essentials. Breeders Pavilion is located at 5900 Balcones Drive, Suite 100, Austin, Texas 78731. Learn more at breederspavilion.com and goldbarreleq.com.

Media kit and high-resolution images are available here: https://goldbarreleq.com/new-media-kit/

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