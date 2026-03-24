Available Now from Trafalgar Square Books: Fur Mama, a memoir by Diana DuPont

AVAILABLE NOW

A Deeply Fulfilling Journey Guided by the Undeniable Power of the Human-Animal Bond

FUR MAMA

How I Found My Best Life Adopting an Ex-Racehorse and a Shelter Dog

DIANA DU PONT

Trafalgar Square Books is pleased to announce the release of Fur Mama by Diana du Pont.

Diana du Pont was a die-hard careerist and grinding workaholic. Married without children, she never had a chance to see herself as maternal material. Then, offered a new post in a town known for its rich equestrian legacy, she adopted a young, tempestuous Thoroughbred fresh off the racetrack, followed by a loveable rescue dog. This turn of good fortune began an emotional journey from Type-A professional to a woman willing to risk the life upon which her entire sense of self-worth and personal identity had been built.

Fur Mama traces du Pont’s moving transformation into a devoted animal parent to these two dependents, both entirely reliant on her for a new form of “family.” Even as she’s uprooted from all that is familiar and moves halfway across America, she finds herself unexpectedly consumed by the abiding need to love and care for these innocent living beings as her own. Despite challenges in her animal relationships, du Pont gracefully navigates her new maternal role and what it might mean, in this context, to be a “good mother.”

With intelligence and sensitivity, du Pont’s powerfully moving memoir explores the social phenomenon of embracing and humanizing pets—and the benefits we discover when we do. Blending themes of career and motherhood with horses and dogs, Fur Mama adds a new twist to the ongoing cultural debate about “having it all” and the nature of true professional and personal success.

DIANA DU PONT has thirty years combined experience as an art curator and writer. She has written dozens of museum catalogues and many published books, including IPPY, College Art Association, and Art Directors Club Award-winners. Du Pont is a proud “fur mama,” having adopted an off-track Thoroughbred and rescued a Black Lab, nurturing and loving them as her own family. She lives on a working field and flower farm outside Columbia City, Indiana (dianadupont.com).

“This touching memoir speaks emotionally not only to ‘fur mamas’ but also to biological mamas who step up to meet similar challenges in raising their children.”

—DOT MORGAN

Founder and Executive Director,

New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program

376 pp • 6 x 9 • 36 b&w and color photos • 978 1 64601 303 6 • $29.99

For more information, contact orders@stablebookgroup.com.

www.trafalgarbooks.com

Media Contact:

Neleigh Olson

neleigholson@stablebookgroup.com