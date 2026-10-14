Award-Winning Equestrian Author Nicole M. Miller Releases New Novel Inspired by the WWII Rescue of Europe’s Prized Horses

ALL WE CARRY HOME, releasing October 20, explores the remarkable bond between horses and veterans in the aftermath of World War II.

WOODLAND, Wash. — October 2026 — Award-winning author and lifelong horsewoman Nicole M. Miller returns to the world of Arabian horses and World War II history with her newest novel, All We Carry Home, releasing October 20, 2026, from Revell, a division of Baker Publishing Group.

Set in the American West in 1946, All We Carry Home follows Eva Bryant, a former Army nurse struggling to preserve her late grandfather’s Oregon horse ranch, and Warren Hayes, a decorated war veteran determined to help fellow soldiers find their footing after the war. Their paths converge through Phantom, a remarkable Arabian stallion rescued from war-torn Europe whose own scars mirror those carried by the people around him.

Inspired by the real-life rescue of Europe’s prized horses during the closing days of World War II, the novel explores the often-overlooked aftermath of the war, the challenges faced by returning veterans, and the healing power of horses.

Miller draws upon her lifelong experience with Arabian horses and her passion for equestrian history to bring authenticity to her fiction. A former Miss Teen Rodeo Washington and Clark County Fair Court Princess, Miller has spent most of her life immersed in the horse world.

“Horses have an extraordinary way of reaching people when words cannot,” Miller says. “I wanted to tell a story that honored both the horses rescued during the war and the men and women who returned home carrying wounds that weren’t always visible.”

All We Carry Home follows Miller’s debut novel, Until Our Time Comes, which also drew inspiration from the true events surrounding the rescue of Europe’s treasured horses during World War II. The debut received the American Horse Publications Equine Media Award for Fiction Book and was named a finalist for the Christy Award, Selah Award, and Military Writers Society of America Award.

Although connected by their historical inspiration, both novels can be enjoyed independently.

About the Author

Nicole M. Miller is an award-winning historical fiction author, lifelong equestrian, and lover of all things literary. Raised in the Pacific Northwest, she has a deep appreciation for Arabian horses, history, and the remarkable relationships between people and animals. She lives in Washington State with her husband, three sons, and a collection of horses and other animals. Through her novels, she brings overlooked chapters of equestrian history to life for readers who love horses, history, and stories of resilience.

Book Information

All We Carry Home: A Novel of Post-WWII

Author: Nicole M. Miller

Publisher: Revell / Baker Publishing Group

Publication Date: October 20, 2026

Genre: Historical Fiction / Inspirational Fiction

Availability: Wherever books are sold

Media Opportunities

Miller is available for interviews, podcast appearances, equestrian publication features, and conversations about the historical rescue of horses during WWII, Arabian horse history, and the role of horses in stories of healing and resilience.

Review copies, cover images, author photographs, and additional information are available upon request.

Media Contact:

Nicole M. Miller

Website: www.nicolemillerwriter.com

Instagram: @nicolemillerwriter

Email: nicole@nicolemillerwriter.com