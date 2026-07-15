Award-Winning ‘Horses in the Morning’ Gallops to Historic 4,000th Episode Milestone

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT:

Ashley K Winch | Director of Podcast Operations

Horse Radio Network | Equine Network

Ashley@horseradionetwork.com

813-778-3443

https://horseradionetwork.com



One of the world’s longest-running daily podcasts celebrates a rare broadcasting achievement in independent media.

Ocala, FL – July 19, 2026 – Horses in the Morning, the flagship daily show of the Horse Radio Network, is officially celebrating its monumental 4,000th episode. In a fast-moving industry where few independent podcasts survive past their first year, this milestone cements the award-winning show as a legendary fixture in global equestrian media and one of the longest-running daily podcasts in the world.

Hosted by Glenn Hebert (affectionately known as “Glenn the Geek”) and Jamie Jennings, Horses in the Morning has spent over a decade delivering a light, lively, and entertaining look at the horse world. Celebrated for its award-winning hosts and exceptionally high-caliber interviews, the show seamlessly blends expert equine advice, out-of-the-ordinary guests, and listener call-ins with their trademark lighthearted humor.

“Reaching 4,000 episodes as an independent podcast is an incredibly rare feat,” says Ashley Winch, Director of Podcast Operations. “It takes massive dedication to show up for your audience every single day. Glenn, Jamie, and the entire Horse Radio Network team haven’t just created a show; they’ve built an award-winning daily routine and a global family for horse lovers everywhere. This milestone is a testament to the power of high-quality, independent equine media.”

About Horse Radio Network

At the Horse Radio Network, we understand that horses are not just pets —they’re a source of joy, excitement, and fulfillment. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to bring you fun, engaging podcasts that celebrate the joys and challenges of owning horses. If you’re looking for an entertaining and informative way to pass the time during those early morning feedings or long drives to shows, turn to the Horse Radio Network. We’re here to help make your horse ownership journey a little bit brighter and a whole lot more fun!