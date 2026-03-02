Back in the Arena: Classic Equine’s No Turn XT Bell Boots

They’re back! The Classic Equine No Turn XT Bell Boot protects your horse’s front hooves during exercise with these durable boots. They shield sensitive areas including the heels, bulbs, and coronet bands while providing superior impact protection with an ultra-strong, shock-absorbing nitrate center and a tough ballistic back panel. The water-repellent, stain-resistant DyNo Hyde covering keeps them looking clean, while the contoured fit, soft jersey lining, and reinforced double hook-and-loop strap closures ensure comfort and a secure fit.

Get it at your local dealer: https://classicequine.com/ce/Details/CNTKVBK%20L

#ClassicEquine #PlayToWin

About Classic Equine: A leader in innovation, Classic Equine continues to be one of the most trusted sources for equine performance products. Using the best materials and designs available, Classic Equine provides the equipment that riders rely on every day to enhance performance and excel in their given sport. Classic Equine is a part of the Equibrand Products Group family of equine product brands based in Granbury, Texas.

Media Contact:

Nicole Speeding

nspeeding@equibrand.com