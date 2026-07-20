Back on Track Gold Sponsor of the 54th Annual Grand National & World Championship Morgan Horse Show

Media: marketing@backontrackusa.com

POTTSTOWN, PA — Back on Track, a leader in therapeutic products for people, pets, and horses, is proud to announce its Gold Sponsorship of the 54th Annual Grand National & World Championship Morgan Horse Show. The prestigious event will take place October 10-17, 2026, at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

“We are honored to support the Grand National & World Championship Morgan Horse Show and the Morgan horse community,” said James Ruder CEO & Managing Director of Back on Track. “As a young boy growing up, my uncle, Dr. Fred Ruder was very involved in the New England Morgan Horse world and showcased his Whirlwind Morgans. As a young adult, navigating at the helm of Benson Pharmaceutical, Lyman Orcutt from the famed Orcutt Morgans was a friend and business associate, so supporting the tradition of the American Morgan Horse means a lot.”

Mr. Ruder goes on to say; “Morgan horses represent the best of American equine heritage, and we’re proud to help celebrate the dedication of the exhibitors, trainers, and owners who make this event so special.”

About Back on Track

Back on Track creates therapeutic products that help people, pets, and horses achieve a more active and comfortable lifestyle. Back on Track’s proven therapeutic technologies include Welltex®, Iontex™, Coppertex, Haematex™, and Cool on Track®. All were developed by combining modern textile technology and traditional Chinese medicine to create unprecedented health and wellness results, often referred to as “The Back on Track Effect.” Back on Track’s joint and muscle support products and braces are FDA-cleared. Trauma Void, Back on Track’s line of riding helmets, is a global leader in safety and comfort. To learn more about Back on Track and our ever-expanding line of therapy and safety products, please ask your favorite retailer or visit us at https://backontrackusa.com/.

About the Grand National & World Championship Morgan Horse Show

Now in its 54th year, the Grand National & World Championship Morgan Horse Show is one of the most celebrated events in the Morgan horse world, drawing exhibitors and spectators from across the country. The week-long competition showcases the versatility and beauty of the Morgan breed across a wide range of disciplines.

For more information, visit https://www.morganhorse.com/