Back on Track Proudly Supports Core Conditioning for Horses – Critical but often Overlooked

Media: marketing@backontrackusa.com

For Immediate Release

POTTSTOWN, PA — Back on Track, a leader in therapeutic products for people, pets, and horses, is proud to support internationally recognized trainer and author Simon Cocozza, celebrated for his innovative Core Conditioning for Horses program.

The clinic will be held at the Connecticut Dressage Academy, 237 Bradley Corners Rd, Madison, CT, beginning with a pre‑clinic discussion on August 14 at 6 PM, followed by mounted sessions August 15-16 starting at 9 AM each day. Riders and auditors will have the opportunity to learn directly from Mr. Cocozza as he demonstrates techniques designed to strengthen the horse’s posture, balance, and athletic longevity.

“We are honored to support Simon Cocozza and his important work. His innovative non-invasive, natural system unlocks an animal’s true movement potential and aligns with our mission critical message, that a horses well-being comes first and Simon is a pioneer in making this happen.” said James Ruder CEO & Managing Director of Back on Track.

Mr. Ruder goes on to say; “Back on Track products are an important part of your daily preparation, performance and recovery regimen. If your horse’s posture is not optimized, then your horse compromises movement around pain and muscular restrictions. These physiological restrictions if not addressed properly, minimize your horses overall well-being and potential.”

About Simon Cocozza

Simon Cocozza is an international clinician, author, and educator specializing in equine biomechanics and postural rehabilitation. Best known for developing the Core Conditioning for Horses system, Simon helps horses and riders worldwide find balance, release tension, and achieve lasting performance through functional, gymnastic retraining.

Simon holds the prestigious Brevet Professionnelle (Professeur d’Équitation) from the French Equestrian Federation (FFE), a rare honor, as he was the first non-French national to receive it. He has served as a State Examiner for the French Equestrian Federation from 2009 to 2019. To learn more visit Core Conditioning www.coreconditioningforhorses.com/

About Back on Track

Back on Track creates therapeutic products that help people, pets, and horses achieve a more active and comfortable lifestyle. Back on Track’s proven therapeutic technologies include Welltex®, Iontex™, Coppertex, Haematex™, and Cool on Track®. All were developed by combining modern textile technology and traditional Chinese medicine to create unprecedented health and wellness results, often referred to as “The Back on Track Effect.” Back on Track’s joint and muscle support products and braces are FDA-cleared. Trauma Void, Back on Track’s line of riding helmets, is a global leader in safety and comfort. To learn more about Back on Track and our ever-expanding line of therapy and safety products, please ask your favorite retailer or visit us at www.backontrackusa.com.