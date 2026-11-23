For Immediate Release

Pottstown, PA – Back on Track USA is proud to announce the return of its IHSA Unicorn Campaign, celebrating the extraordinary horses who are the heart of collegiate equestrian programs across the country. As IHSA teams prepare for the upcoming competition season leading up to the IHSA finals, the campaign aims to recognize the dependable, patient, and hardworking horses who dedicate their lives to teaching riders and supporting their teams. Often the unsung heroes of the barn, these horses play an invaluable role in developing the next generation of equestrians.

Back on Track invites IHSA programs to nominate their own “unicorns”. To be eligible, horses must be over 10 years old who demonstrate exceptional kindness, reliability, and dedication to their riders. Selected horses will be recognized with a commemorative stall plaque, receive a wide assortment of Back on Track products, including saddle pads, Quick Wraps, and blankets, and will be celebrated alongside their programs through collaborative social media features. Nominations are open through February 15, 2027, with IHSA teams encouraged to share their stories of the remarkable horses who make their programs possible.

Ashley McKenzie, Back on Track National Sales Manager, Team Lead and brainchild behind the Unicorn Campaign said it best. “Without program unicorns, and each program has so many, we would not have such a robust IHSA collegiate program as we do today. These horses deserve so much credit, and our Unicorn Campaign is designed to showcase them in a small but meaningful way.

Winners selected in the 2026 inaugural IHSA Unicorn Campaign represented Northwestern University led by Coach Meggie Cramer showcasing Unicorn Award Winner “Tower” and Midway University led by Coach Abbie Wright showcasing Unicorn Award Winner “Carlos”.

Media Contact: Marketing@backontrackusa.com

About Back on Track

Back on Track creates therapeutic products that help people, pets, and horses achieve a more active and comfortable lifestyle. Back on Track’s proven therapeutic technologies combine modern textile technology and traditional Chinese medicine to create unprecedented health and wellness results, often referred to as “The Back on Track Effect.” Back on Track’s joint and muscle support products and braces are FDA Class 1 devices. To learn more about Back on Track and our ever-expanding line of therapy and safety products, please ask your favorite retailer or visit us at www.backontrackusa.com.