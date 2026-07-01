Back on Track USA Calling Out A Critical Skill for Every Equestrian: Learning How to Fall

Pottstown, PA – As awareness of head injuries in sports continues to grow, more organizations are taking steps to protect athletes. What many people don’t realize, however, is that the leading cause of sport-related traumatic brain injuries is not football, it’s horseback riding.

Equestrian sport is unique. Riders partner with a 1,000-pound animal that can move at high speeds, react unpredictably, and make split-second decisions of its own. While helmets, safety equipment, and proper training are all essential, reducing risk in the saddle requires a broader conversation about what happens when things go wrong.

One of the most important—and often overlooked—skills a rider can develop is knowing how to safely separate from their horse when a fall becomes inevitable.

“As a professional horseman my whole life, I became intimately aware of the importance of knowing how and when to depart from my mount,” says James Ruder, CEO of Back on Track USA. “My experience in knowing when and how to depart from my mount—and what to do when I hit the ground—came from my years as a professional motocross racer.”

Ruder explains that motocross taught him the value of the “tuck, roll, and scramble” technique.

“Departing from a motorcycle at a high rate of speed and implementing the tuck, roll, and scramble technique allowed me to walk away from most crashes without injury,” he says. “Riding horses and applying these same principles allowed me, with intention and forethought, to depart from my mount as safely as possible.”

Human nature often encourages us to hold on for as long as possible. Riders are taught determination, resilience, and grit. Yet there are situations where staying with the horse is no longer the safest option. Experienced riders and spectators alike can often recognize those moments when a fall is unavoidable. In those circumstances, understanding how to minimize the risk of catastrophic injury becomes critically important.

Equestrians spend countless hours refining their position in the saddle, improving their balance, and perfecting their aids. Yet every rider—from beginners to Olympians—will eventually experience a fall. Learning how to push away from the horse, protect the head and neck, roll safely, and move away from danger is a skill that deserves the same level of attention as any other aspect of riding.

Rather than attempting to teach yourself these techniques, start by watching this demonstration of the tuck, roll, and scramble method:

How to Fall off a Horse

The safest approach is to learn under the guidance of a qualified instructor. Gymnastics coaches, martial arts instructors, parkour practitioners, and rider fall-safety specialists can help teach proper breakfall and rolling techniquesin a controlled environment. Practicing on mats and under professional supervision can help develop the muscle memory needed to react effectively during an unexpected fall.

Physical fitness also plays a significant role in rider safety. Strength, balance, coordination, mobility, and reaction time all contribute to a rider’s ability to respond quickly and effectively when circumstances change.

As 5* event rider and Back on Track sponsored athlete Lainey Ashker explains, “I’ve found that cross-training is a fundamental and imperative part of my training regimen and a big reason I’ve been able to enjoy success with my horses. OrangeTheory helps me build the strength and endurance I need, while hot vinyasa yoga improves my flexibility, balance, and body awareness. Taking care of my own fitness allows me to show up as a stronger, more effective partner for my horses.”

Back on Track sponsored athlete and rider fitness specialist Ariana Rogers says fitness is just as important for rider safety as it is for performance.

“Fitness is an incredibly important part of not only riding, but also falling safely. Regular fitness training helps develop proprioception—the body’s ability to sense its position and movement without conscious thought. In the split second that a fall occurs, riders rely far more on practiced movement patterns and body awareness than conscious decision-making.

“So where does fitness outside of riding come in? Cross-training strengthens not only the muscles we rely on in the saddle but also the mind-muscle connection that allows us to control those muscles efficiently. As coordination, balance, and proprioception improve, riders become better equipped to respond to sudden, unpredictable situations. While no amount of training can eliminate the risk of injury, greater body awareness can help riders react more effectively when the unexpected happens.”

Core strength and body awareness can help riders maintain control of their movements during a fall, while flexibility and mobility may allow the body to absorb impact forces more effectively. Cardiovascular fitness and overall conditioning can also improve reaction time and reduce fatigue, particularly during long training sessions or competitions.

While no amount of preparation can eliminate all risk, developing safe falling techniques, maintaining physical fitness, wearing appropriate protective equipment, and seeking quality instruction can significantly improve a rider’s ability to protect themselves when the unexpected happens. Learning how to ride is essential. Learning how to fall safely may be just as important.

Back on Track creates therapeutic products that help people, pets, and horses achieve a more active and comfortable lifestyle. Back on Track’s proven therapeutic technologies include Welltex®, Iontex™, Coppertex ™,, Fusiontex ™,, Haematex™, and Cool on Track®. All were developed by combining modern textile technology and traditional Chinese medicine to create unprecedented health and wellness results, often referred to as “The Back on Track Effect.” Back on Track’s joint and muscle support products and braces are FDA-Class 1 Devices. Trauma Void, Back on Track’s line of riding helmets, is a global leader in safety and comfort. To learn more about Back on Track and our ever-expanding line of therapy and safety products, please ask your favorite retailer or visit us at www.backontrackusa.com.

Media Contact:

marketing@backontrackusa.com