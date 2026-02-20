Back on Track® USA Celebrating the 2026 IHSA Unicorn Award Winners

Pottstown, PA February 20, 2026 – Back on Track is thrilled to announce the winners of its inaugural IHSA “Unicorn” Horse Spotlight campaign, designed to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary horses that are the backbone of collegiate equestrian programs across the country.

As finals season approached, Back on Track invited IHSA coaches to nominate their “unicorn” — an exceptional horse, over the age of ten, who exemplifies reliability, kindness, and dedication by taking care of riders and serving as a steadfast teacher year after year. The campaign sought to honor these remarkable horses and shine a light on their vital contributions to student success and the equestrian community at large.

After receiving inspiring nominations and heartfelt stories, Back on Track is proud to announce the following winners:

Northwestern University : Coach Meggie Cramer and Unicorn Award Winner “Tower”

: Coach Meggie Cramer and Unicorn Award Winner “Tower” Midway University: Coach Abbie Wright and Unicorn Award Winner “Carlos”

We would also like to recognize with special consideration the following colleges that will each receive a special thank you award from Back on Track. Fairfield University, Colorado School of Mines, Loyola University, Millersville University, and Sacred Heart University.

Each winning program will receive a selection of Back on Track products to support their horses, as well as a collaborative social media feature to celebrate their “unicorn” and highlight their commitment to horsemanship and student growth.

Back on Track extends heartfelt gratitude to all coaches, riders, and horses who participated in this campaign and wishes everyone the best of luck as championship season approaches. Back on Track looks forward to sharing more inspiring stories while continuing to support the collegiate equestrian community.

Media Contact: Marketing@backontrackusa.com

About Back on Track

Back on Track creates therapeutic products that help people, pets, and horses achieve a more active and comfortable lifestyle. Back on Track’s proven therapeutic technologies combine modern textile technology and traditional Chinese medicine to create unprecedented health and wellness results, often referred to as “The Back on Track Effect.” Back on Track’s joint and muscle support products and braces are FDA Class 1 devices. To learn more about Back on Track and our ever-expanding line of therapy and safety products, please ask your favorite retailer or visit us at www.backontrackusa.com.

