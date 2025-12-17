Back on Track® USA Statement of AERC Ruling Concerning Back on Track Products using FIR Technology

Pottstown, PA — Back on Track Global, established in the year 2000 and having just celebrated its twenty-fifth year in business, has long been an industry leader in improving health and well-being through innovative technologies that benefit people, pets and horses.

What makes Back on Track products unique is the development of a textile technology known as Welltex®. Welltex® and its family of derivatives including Iontex®, and Haematex® are perfectly infused in all Back on Track products and garments. These materials have the capacity to absorb and emit far infrared radiation (FIR) from the wearers’ own body heat. The benefits associated with FIR technology are well documented and revolve around one very simple outcome, improved circulation. It’s the health and wellness benefits of improved circulation that are many and differ based on a wide range of physical attributes and influences. Therein lies the issue. Improved circulation whereby the outcome might be pain relief, reduced swelling, improved cellular and tissue growth, DNA and protein synthesis, and mitochondrial function beneficial to tissue repair, regeneration, and wound healing are all potential outcomes attributed to the natural reflection of body heat associated with FIR.

Setting the industry back. The industry is being set-back by a ruling by the AERC (American Endurance Riding Conference) Veterinary Committee and presented on behalf of the committee by co-chair Dr. Melissa Ribley. This ruling will go into effect for the 2026 calendar of events.

The ruling states the following.

Update Rule 13 Appendix F- Prohibited Treatments to include the use of far infrared radiation. One example of this type of product is the Back on Track product line. Far infrared radiation (FIR) is a technology used in the Back on Track and similar products. It is purported that FIR is therapeutically used in horses to improve circulation, reduce pain and inflammation, and promote healing. The use of these products during competition is not consistent with the intent of AERC rule 13 which states that endurance equines should compete under their natural abilities without the influence of any drug, medication or veterinary treatment.

FIR products such as Back on Track are widely used within the endurance community and there has been previously no clear guidance or clarity within the AERC rules on the allowance of these products during competition. Specifically listing this therapy in the drug rule appendix will provide riders with the information they need to comply with the AERC drug rule. The addition of FIR to the Prohibited Treatment Appendix will provide guidance and clarity to AERC members.

A thorough discussion was held. A key concern raised was the criteria for placing non-proven therapeutic items on the prohibited list. Melissa Ribley, DVM, explained that it depends on the product’s intended use and clarified that FIR products are allowed outside competition, but not during events. Motion from the Vet Committee passed with 12 in favor, 6 opposed and 5 abstentions.

WHY IT MATTERS AND WHY YOU SHOULD TAKE ACTION: The AERC decision puts Back on Track products and all FIR products in the same prohibited drug and substances group as are the industry’s worst offenders. “The above ruling is flawed in so many ways. It not only contradicts fact-based science, but the statement, “It is purported that FIR is therapeutically used in horses to improve circulation, reduce pain and inflammation, and promote healing” is in of itself, a flawed statement”, says James Ruder, CEO and Managing Director of Back on Track USA. “For a committee designated to have oversight of rules to make sport safer for horses and riders, using a term such as “is purported” (definition of purported: appearing or stated to be true, though not necessarily so, alleged) raises some serious questions about why such a rule was made in the first place. Further, the committee relies on the false statement that “A key concern raised was the criteria for placing non-proven therapeutic items on the prohibited list”. FIR technology has been proven and has been for decades. White papers archived by the National Institute of Health confirm the amazing power the body has to heal and regenerate itself by simply using a safe, proven and non-invasive approach to well-being. Topical liniments, isopropyl alcohol, ice and ice water, all designed to reduce inflammation, reduce swelling and improve circulation are allowed but not the reflection of heat generated by our own bodies.

Horse owners and advocates of fact-based science rely on the FEI and USEF as global leaders on the topic of safe sport / clean sport. Even though rulings can sometimes be controversial, these two world-class organizations include experts on both sides of a topic and allow input from membership before a final decision is rendered when making decisions that have a wide impact on the industry. The AERC does not appear to have rigorous standards when considering such rulings and has now made a decision that takes away one tool in the toolbox and puts our animals and the riders of those animals at greater risk of injury.

The AERC was asked to meet with Back on Track and to have dialogue on this topic. Such a dialogue would have ensured that the AERC had all appropriate information to reconsider whether its decision was soundly based on science. The AERC refused any such dialogue. The AERC’s refusal to consider all of the facts suggests to Back on Track that there are competitive influences and bias that led to the ban of such an effective and natural remedy.

To express your displeasure whether you are directly affected or not by this ruling email the AERC at office@aerc.org – at the minimum, lets revisit this ruling with transparency and the facts.

Relevant documents include the AERC-Midyear-Board-meeting-2025-07-19.pdf and the 2026_DrugAppendix.pdf

