Back on Track USA Welcomes Four Rising Equestrian Athletes

Pottstown, PA — Back on Track USA is proud to announce the addition of four exceptional young professional riders to its team of sponsored athletes, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting the next generation of equestrian talent. These outstanding athletes — Brooke Bruner, Jordan La Placa, Daisy Frank, and Lizzy Traband — represent a diverse cross-section of equestrian sport, united by a shared commitment to horsemanship, horse welfare, and the pursuit of excellence.

“At Back on Track, we believe the future of equestrian sport depends on riders who prioritize the wellbeing of their horses and build true partnerships with them,” said James Ruder CEO and Managing Director of Back on Track USA. “Brooke, Jordan, Daisy, and Lizzy exemplify those values. Each of them is a true Back on Track product fan and user and their commitment to the well-being of their animals represents the ethos of our brand: putting the horse first while striving for the highest levels of performance.”

Breakaway roper Brooke Bruner of Parker, Colorado, enters the team following an impressive rookie professional season. The pre-veterinary student and 2020 National Little Britches Rodeo Association World Champion finished as the 2025 WPRA Reserve Champion Breakaway Roping Rookie, securing five Pro Rodeo wins and a No. 2 finish in the standings. Her victories included the Gooding Pro Rodeo in Idaho, Sisters Rodeo in Oregon, Kitsap Stampede in Washington, Carbon County Stampede in Wyoming, and the Wyoming State Fair & Rodeo in Douglas.

Representing the dressage arena is Jordan La Placa of Wellington, Florida. A USDF Bronze, Silver, and Gold Medalist with Distinction, La Placa competes and develops horses at the FEI International Grand Prix level and is also an FEI* combined driving competitor who has shown throughout the United States and Canada. With numerous championship placings and high-point awards, La Placa has also helped many students achieve their own USDF medals and is preparing to represent the United States in the upcoming Nations Cup in Wellington.

Ocala-based event rider Daisy Frank brings experience competing through the FEI 2* level and a reputation for thoughtful, horse-first training. Frank has worked with horses across a wide range of disciplines, from restarting off-the-track Thoroughbreds to producing young warmbloods and ponies. Her training philosophy emphasizes versatility and balance, developing horses that are physically and mentally confident partners both in competition and outside the arena.

Joining the team from the show jumping world is Lizzy Traband, whose remarkable story of determination and innovation has made her a standout in the sport. Born without her left hand, Traband grew up at her family’s Carousel Farm and developed a reputation early for creative horsemanship, performing bridleless jumping routines and liberty work at national events as a child. She went on to become a nationally successful junior rider and was named 2016 USEF Junior Equestrian of the Year. While maintaining an intensive competition schedule, Traband also completed a finance degree at Penn State, earning numerous athletic honors and launching the equestrian management platform EPN Global after winning Penn State’s Launchbox Summer Founders Entrepreneur Contest.

Through these partnerships, Back on Track USA continues its mission to support riders who embody the company’s philosophy of proactive horse care and performance through wellbeing. By partnering with athletes across disciplines — from rodeo and dressage to eventing and show jumping — the brand aims to champion a new generation of equestrians who view horse welfare not as a trend, but as the foundation of lasting success.

About Back on Track

Back on Track creates therapeutic textile products that help people, pets, and horses achieve a more active and comfortable lifestyle. Back on Track’s proven therapeutic technologies include Welltex®, Iontex™, Coppertex, Haematex™, and Cool on Track® creating unprecedented health and wellness results, often referred to as “The Back on Track Effect.” Back on Track’s joint and muscle support products and braces are FDA-Class 1 Devices. Trauma Void, Back on Track’s line of riding helmets, is a global leader in safety and comfort. To learn more about Back on Track and our ever-expanding line of therapy and safety products, please ask your favorite retailer or visit us at www.backontrackusa.com.

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marketing@backontrackusa.com