Become a 2026 Appaloosa National Show and Youth World Show Class Sponsor Today!

Oklahoma City, Okla., April 1, 2026 – The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) is excited to announce the buckle, class, and day sponsorships are now available. This pristine opportunity will of course present your business or family with the most ideal placement in the show atmosphere, but it will also position these properties with a permanent namesake in the history books for the 2026 National Appaloosa and Youth World Show held July 2-10 in Waco, Texas.

All sponsors and donors are invited to use ApHC’s convenient portal to find, select, and purchase the classes that best fit their passion and interest. “Class sponsorships, support of our awards program, and an effort to showcase each day of our National Appaloosa and Youth World Show is a great way to demonstrate your support of our breed,” said ApHC President, Lori Wunderlich. Interested parties are invited to submit their sponsorship options easily by visiting appaloosa.com/NationalShowSponsorships.

For more information about sponsoring Appaloosa Horse Club events and activities, please do not hesitate to contact ApHC directly at (208) 882-5578 or at marketing@appaloosa.com.

The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) honors the heritage and promotes the future of the Appaloosa horse through the promotion and accessibility of quality programs and events that strengthen the bond people have with the Appaloosa worldwide. The organization effectively sets to accomplish this goal by readily providing services for the benefit of its members which encourage Appaloosa ownership and participation; fostering growth and membership in the Appaloosa Horse Club through promotion, recognition, advertisement and publicity of the Appaloosa; and by chartering a regional, national and international network of clubs or associations and provide support and assistance to them in their efforts to promote the Appaloosa breed. For more information about joining ApHC, or learning new ways to find your next Appaloosa, please visit appaloosa.com or call (208) 882-5578 today.

Media Contact:

Todd Branson

marketing@appaloosa.com

(208) 882-5578

2200 SW 13th Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73108

Appaloosa.com