Become a Part of Our New Generation. Anytime is the Right Time to Consider a Career in the Growing Equine-Assisted Services Industry—Get Your Copy of PATH Intl. Strides’ Winter/Spring Edition to Learn More

DENVER, CO – The first 2026 issue of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH Intl.) Strides magazine, dedicated to cultivating the next generation of equine-assisted services (EAS) professionals, will be in mailboxes soon. The award-winning PATH Intl. Strides magazine is one of the association’s premier members-only benefits. To receive a copy, join PATH Intl. today as an individual member.

As a premier members-only benefit, PATH Intl. Strides supports the association’s mission by providing educational content including bright ideas and innovative programming to support EAS professionals in advancing their skills and careers. PATH Intl. Strides strives to provide themed content that members will enjoy and find useful in their lessons and programming. The upcoming Winter/Spring 2026 edition is dedicated to the new generation of equine-assisted services professionals who are shaping the future of EAS.

This issue of PATH Intl. Strides explores the journeys of individuals entering the EAS industry from diverse backgrounds—including recent college graduates, interns, adults seeking second careers, military Veterans and volunteers—many of whom now serve as instructors, administrators, program managers, and in some cases, founders of new EAS programs. The article, “Participants Turned Professional” highlights four individuals whose personal experiences as EAS participants ultimately led them to become PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructors (CTRI). In “Veterans Serving as CTRIs,” Strides readers will learn about four military Veterans whose own healing journeys inspired them to support fellow service members through equine partnerships. “Majoring in Equine-Assisted Services” features PATH Intl. Higher Education Member Asbury University’s bachelor’s degree program that integrates equine studies with hands‑on experiential learning at EAS centers.

Join as a PATH Intl. Member and get your copy of Strides and many other members-only benefits: pathintl.org/membership/individuals/

For resources to jumpstart your career in the equine-assisted services industry please visit: pathintl.org/certification/start-your-career-in-eas/

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.), formed in 1969, advances professional equine-assisted services (EAS) by empowering its members, credentialed professionals, partners and the public through rigorously developed standards, credentials and education that recognize the power of the equine-human relationship. At 721 member centers, more than 71,000 children and adults with special needs, including 8,000 veterans, may find improved health, wellness, a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. PATH Intl. members, credentialed professionals and member centers uphold the PATH Intl. Standards, developed and adopted by the PATH Intl. membership, to ensure centers and professionals follow procedures essential to providing safe, humane, gold-standard-quality EAS programming to the public, in the broad areas of horsemanship, therapy and learning. Among its multiple EAS certification programs, PATH Intl. proudly offers the Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor certification (the PATH Intl. CTRI®); the first and only independently accredited certification program in EAS.

