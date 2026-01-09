Behind the Lens: A Photographic Look Back at 2025 by The Equestrian Vagabond

by Merri Melde

The Equestrian Vagabond, Merri Melde, shares another year in the life of an equine photographer in the online gallery, “A Fun Look Back at 2025.”

Melde served as Official Photographer in 2025 for numerous AERC (American Endurance Ride Conference) Endurance rides in Idaho, Utah, Washington, and California; Trail rides in Idaho; and numerous Dressage, Cross-Country, and Jumping shows in Idaho. Most enjoyable of all, she captured between-the-ears shots while trail riding in Idaho, and while competing in northwest Endurance rides aboard her somewhat famous off-the-track Standardbred, Hillbillie Willie.

In March Melde received the AERC Charles Barieau Photography Excellence Award, annually presented to Endurance ride photographers who carry on Barieau’s legacy of excellence in photography and in mentoring new photographers to keep this tradition going.

As a freelance writer, Melde penned articles with photos in 2025 for Horse Illustrated, Arabian Horse World, and The Sound Advocate. Additional and ongoing writing projects included stories of fallen World War II servicewomen for Stories Behind the Stars. Forthcoming works include books on travel adventures and horses, and a special project with the somewhat famous Hillbillie Willie.

