Berry Plucks Top Two Spots in Equestrian Lifestyle Journalism at AHP Equine Media Awards

Albany, NY (June 3, 2025) Good editorial relationships proved mutually rewarding for AHP member L.A. Berry, who delivered the first- and second-place entries in Equestrian Lifestyle Journalism Article for Chrome and USDF Connection magazines respectively at the AHP ‘Cowboy Up Lone Star Seminar’ Conference and Media Awards in Dallas, Texas in May.

‘Sentimental Journey,’ authored by Berry for Chrome and editor Jessica Hein, took a stylish look at how a leather-crafter in New Hampshire listened to the stories inside defunct saddles to retell them as repurposed totes, handbags and accessories.

“I think we both had our fingers (hooves) crossed,” says Berry. “It had a solid message of re-use, repurpose and reimagine, and the beautiful images, thanks to Cassandra Severino at Calyse, to make it a contender.”

Berry also authored ‘Large & In Charge Means Every Body,’ earning second-place in Equestrian Lifestyle Journalism for USDF Connection and editor Jennifer Bryant.

“I was a ‘Hefty Section’ kid,” Berry says. “So it was especially rewarding to talk to these dressage riders and say yes, you have the right to be heard and the right to ride, in styles to fit the body you have. Not the other way around.”

These are the second and third times Berry has placed in Equestrian Lifestyle Journalism since its inaugural debut in the 2023 AHP Media Awards, when her ‘Dressage Paraiso,’ written for USDF Connection and entered independently, placed second to AHQJ and Becky Newell’s ‘Spiritual Connections.’

Berry’s storytelling has continued with former NBC Today show reporter, producer and award-winning animal advocate Jill Rappaport, on episode 60 of the PetLife Radio podcast ‘Rappaport To the Rescue,’ https://petliferadio.com/rappaporttotherescueep60.html, as the two Horses For Mental Health ambassadors share how horses (particularly palominos) have uplifted their lives and, in honor of the Memorial Day holiday, how those connections spark magic between military veterans and horses.

