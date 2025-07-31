Better Horses Radio with Ed Adams to debut on the EQUUS Radio Network

Wellington, FL – July 31, 2025 — EQUUS Television Network proudly announces the debut of the nationally acclaimed program Better Horses Radio, hosted by industry veteran Ed Adams, on the EQUUS Radio Network. With its dynamic blend of expert interviews, industry insight, and real-world advice, Better Horses Radio brings a fresh voice and trusted perspective to a global audience of equine enthusiasts.

For years, Better Horses has delivered high-quality, entertaining content that reflects the true spirit of the horse industry, while promoting forward-thinking products and practices that help equestrians stay informed and ahead of the curve. This innovative approach has made Better Horses a respected media force, known for actively engaging with the horse community, industry associations, and professional societies across disciplines.

“Ed Adams has built Better Horses Radio into one of the most recognizable platforms in the equestrian world,” said John Barlett, CEO of EQUUS Television Network. “Bringing his program to EQUUS Radio strengthens our commitment to connecting passionate horse people everywhere with the best voices in the industry.”

Better Horses Radio features compelling conversations with top clinicians, renowned veterinarians, respected trainers, and passionate riders from all walks of equestrian life. The show’s dedication to supporting innovation, promoting education, and staying deeply connected to horse shows and industry developments ensures every episode delivers meaningful, up-to-date insight to its audience.

“Better Horses is about building relationships and creating value for the horse community,” says host Ed Adams. “We’re always evolving alongside the industry, and this partnership with EQUUS allows us to expand our reach while staying true to our roots.”

Better Horses Radio is available SUBSCRIPTION FREE worldwide on the EQUUS Radio Network through the EQUUS Television mobile app, and on all major platforms including Spotify, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

Visit www.equustelevision.net to explore the full EQUUS Radio lineup and download the free mobile app to take Better Horses—and the entire EQUUS Network—with you wherever you go.

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network delivers subscription-free equine and western lifestyle content worldwide, available on leading streaming platforms and online at www.equustelevision.net. Download the EQUUS app for free on your preferred device. You can also catch exclusive audio updates on the all-new EQUUS Radio Network, available wherever you get your podcasts—including Spotify, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube Music.

