Better Together: How Employers Can Help Grooms Thrive — And Why It Matters for Everyone

There’s a quiet crisis in the equestrian world. Talented, passionate grooms are leaving the industry. New ones aren’t coming in fast enough. And many of those who stay are burned out, overworked, and running on empty.

But here’s the thing: most stable owners, trainers, and riders aren’t ignoring this out of neglect — they simply weren’t taught how to lead a team. They’re horse people first. They’ve spent years mastering equine skills, not HR. And now, they find themselves in charge of a team without a roadmap.

This article is here to help – not with judgment, but with understanding. Because no one can fix this alone — but together, we can start making real, lasting change.

Why This Conversation Matters





In a recent study by equine researcher (and former groom) Susanna Liis Ole and Inga Wolframm, professor at Van Hall Larenstein University of Applied Sciences, more than 1,300 grooms worldwide voiced a shared concern: The working conditions in the horse industry are driving them away.

Their research papers, “What Does It Take? Changing the Tide on Staffing Issues in the Equestrian Industry,” and “Sustainable Grooming Careers,” explored what grooms experience — long hours, low pay, few benefits — and what they need to stay:

Reasonable working hours

Better salaries

Safe and decent living conditions

Legal protections

Respect

Real opportunities for growth

It’s not just a staffing problem — it’s a welfare issue. Because when good grooms leave, horses lose skilled, consistent care. And that affects everyone.

So what can employers do?

Here are eight human-first, horse-forward ideas to start with:

1. Understand That Leadership Is a Skill — And You Can Learn It

You don’t need a management degree to be a good boss. You just need to care, listen, and be open to learning. Ask your staff how they’re doing. What’s hard about the job? What would help them feel more supported? These simple questions go a long way — and they’re the first step toward becoming the kind of boss people want to work for.

2. Balance Matters: Six Days a Week Is Not Sustainable

Most grooms work six (or even seven) days a week, often way more than 8 hours a day. Although we all know that working with horses is not an office job, overtime takes a toll.

If a five-day week isn’t feasible yet, look for ways to offer:

Rotating days off

Shorter shifts after show weekends

Half days during quiet weeks

Remember, rest isn’t a luxury. It can prevent burnout and keep good people from quitting.

3. Don’t Wait for Grooms to Ask for Help

Many grooms won’t speak up. They don’t want to be seen as lazy, difficult, or ungrateful. That’s why it’s so important to invite feedback. Create a safe space where they know it’s okay to ask for a break, to say they’re tired, or to suggest a new way of doing things.

And if you’re a groom reading this: it’s OK to start the conversation. Choose a calm moment, explain what’s hard for you, and suggest something that could help. Many employers want to do better — they just need help seeing the whole picture.

4. Invest in Their Growth, Not Just Their Labor

A groom isn’t just someone who feeds and mucks out. Grooming is not an entry-level job. It’s a skilled profession. So support it like one. Grooms are a vital part of your horse’s well-being and performance. When you support their growth, you support your program. That means more than handing out paychecks. It means helping your team build a sustainable life.

Ask about their goals: What do they want to learn? Where do they want to go in their career?

Give them time off to attend a clinic or online course.

Pay for continuing education if you can.

People stay where they feel they’re learning, improving, and respected.

And don’t forget financial well-being. Many grooms aren’t sure how to manage money or plan for the future because no one ever taught them. You don’t have to be a financial expert yourself, but you can help by:

connecting them with someone who can give advice

attending a financial literacy workshop together

contributing to a pension or savings plan if you’re in a position to do so

simply encouraging conversations about saving, investing, or planning

A small step now — like helping someone open a retirement account or understand taxes — can make a big difference in their future. If you want grooms to see this as a long-term career, show them that it can be one.

5. Recognition Matters. Show Appreciation in Small, Meaningful Ways

A sandwich or a cup of coffee doesn’t fix a broken system or replace fair pay, but small acts of recognition make a difference — especially when they’re genuine.

Here are a few simple, real-world ways to show your grooms they matter:

Buy them lunch on a long show day.

Keep the fridge or tack room stocked with drinks, fruit, snacks, and water so your team can stay fueled throughout long days.

Surprise them with a tip or a bonus after a great week or result.

Let them leave early, if the horses are settled and the work is done, and do the afternoon feeding yourself.

Give them a shout-out on your social media pages

Say thank you — out loud and often.

Celebrate birthdays, work anniversaries, or a job well done.

If you want to do even more, consider giving your groom access to resources that support their growth and well-being. There are many great online courses out there. A HorseGrooms Insiders membership gives them access to monthly Q&As with top grooms, replays of clinics, a private chat space, and real community support. Or, if you believe in the bigger picture, become a HorseGrooms Stable Supporter — and we’ll help spotlight your groom and celebrate the great work happening in your barn.

Above all, know that you don’t have to do this alone. If you have ideas on how to make the grooming industry better — whether in your own barn or beyond — reach out to us at HorseGrooms. We’re here to support change, share ideas, and amplify the voices that are building a stronger future.

These gestures can’t replace fair pay and time off, but they add warmth, loyalty, and humanity to a tough job. It shows your grooms that you see their effort — and that you value them as people, not just labor.

6. Give Them a Life, Not Just a Job

It’s easy to forget that your staff also needs a social life, time for family, and mental space outside the barn. Respect their time off. Avoid unnecessary late-night texts. If they live on-site, create boundaries so they’re not “always on.” Happy humans make better horse people.

7. Be Clear, Fair, and Legal About Employment Terms

Every groom deserves clarity and protection in their job. That starts with a proper agreement:

Is your groom an employee or an independent contractor?

Are they full-time, part-time, freelance, or seasonal?

Are they paid hourly or on a salary? Do they receive benefits?

Are they getting paid overtime or time off if they work beyond agreed hours?

In the U.S., that may mean making sure your W-2 employees are treated as such — and that 1099 contractors aren’t working under employee-like conditions without the associated rights. In Europe and elsewhere, this means clear labor contracts and legal protections.

And yes, reimbursing overtime is part of that. Not paying someone extra for extra hours or giving them extra time off isn’t just old-school — it’s unfair. Grooms often go above and beyond.

Make sure they’re compensated when they do.

Protecting your groom with a clear, fair agreement isn’t just about the law — it’s about building a culture of trust and respect.

8. Start from Trust — Even If You’ve Been Burned Before

Let’s be honest: not every groom is perfect. There are grooms who don’t show up, cut corners, or don’t truly care for the horses. Some struggle with addiction, mental health issues, or personal instability. But if employers treat all grooms as if they’re unreliable or untrustworthy, no one good will want to stay.

Instead, lead from a place of respectful expectation. Give people the benefit of the doubt — but also set clear boundaries, offer support, and hold everyone accountable to high standards.

Because most grooms are in this for the right reasons. And when they feel trusted, supported, and valued — they rise to the occasion.

The staffing crisis is a sign that something needs to change. The good news? We already know what to do. Ole and Wolframm’s research gave us the roadmap. This isn’t about blaming employers — or glorifying burnout. It’s about building something better together. When grooms thrive, horses thrive. When horses thrive, riders and owners thrive. And when the whole team feels supported, everyone wins. Now it’s time to take the next step — together.

If you’re a rider, trainer or owner: lead with care.



If you’re a groom: speak with courage.

Let’s change this industry from the inside out.

———————————————-

About HorseGrooms:

HorseGrooms: Elevating Equine Care and Championing Grooms Worldwide

HorseGrooms is a premier platform dedicated to empowering grooms—the unsung heroes of the equestrian world. Recognized by US Equestrian as an Official MemberPerk Sponsor, HorseGrooms provides resources that emphasize horse welfare, ethical care practices, and professional development. From expertly crafted guides to community connections and in-person events, the platform supports grooms in delivering exceptional care while navigating the challenges of their demanding roles.

Launched in January of 2025, the Insiders program inside the HorseGrooms Community offers exclusive content, including monthly Q&A sessions with top grooms and direct access to HorseGrooms Mentors—experienced professionals eager to share their expertise. With a mission rooted in education and respect, HorseGrooms fosters a global community where grooms can connect, grow, and thrive. Explore more at horsegrooms.com.

Media Contact:

Dinette Neuteboom

dinette.neuteboom@gmail.com