Book Lover’s Can Add Training Outside the Box E-Book to Their Summer Reading

For six decades, Lynn Palm has been a mainstay of the horse training, showing, and clinicing industry. Her successes in diversity in training and the development of willingness and ability across disciplines are unparalleled. She has four AQHA Superhorse Titles—a prize awarded to a horse that demonstrates a broad skillset and proficiency in multiple sports, as well as World Championships spanning several events, including the ever growing Western Dressage.

In the pages of her three titles Finding Your SuperHorse, The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection and Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage, horse enthusiasts of all kind can take advantage of Lynn’s diverse experiences. With the purchase of the three titles, this summer, book lover’s can add Training Outside the Box E-Book for free. This 35 page electronic book will prepare horse and rider for the trail and even includes a picnic packing list with recipes included.

With summer days in the saddle, Palm’s vast library of books is one to collect, especially since autographed copies can be purchased online or in person at any Palm Equestrian Academy events. Whether your need is support for under saddle training for show or on the trail, ground training for obedience and willingness or training exercises and figures using dressage principles, there is something for every one to train at home with Lynn.

For a limited time, save when adding Palm’s titles to your library at Shop Books at LynnPalm.com.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection and Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

