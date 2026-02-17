Book release–In the Scent of Horses, Hay, and Old Barns

AVAILABLE NOW FROM TRAFALGAR SQUARE BOOKS

“After reading In the Scent of Horses, Hay, and Old Barns, I found myself longing to go back in time so I could enroll in Eleanor Prince’s horsemanship classes.” —VANNI PRICHARD

Retired Educator

IN THE SCENT OF HORSES, HAY, AND OLD BARNS

The Story of Eleanor Prince, Intrepid American Horsemanship Educator

PAMELA GALBREATH

Trafalgar Square Books is pleased to announce the release of In the Scent of Horses, Hay, and Old Barns by Pamela Galbreath.

In early autumn, 1958, 32-year-old Eleanor Fracker Smith left her family roots in Massachusetts and moved to southeast Wyoming. There, she realized her life philosophy: that people can do without a lot of things, but no one should have to live without horses. In 1961, she established Sodergreen Horsemanship School, and for 40 years, Ellie’s renowned teaching drew students of all ages and skills. With the help of her three books on horsemanship published by Doubleday, Ellie was respected not only for the depth of her knowledge but her commitment to educating the horse-loving public. She continued teaching and remained involved in horsemanship activities into her tenth decade.

Pamela Galbreath’s finely tuned narrative reverently traces the arc of Ellie Prince’s lifetime of service to horses and horsemanship with remarkable attention to setting and detail, transporting readers from the suburbs of Boston to the plains of the West. Those who love horses or have an interest in the history of horsemanship in the United States will find themselves wishing they could have been taught by Ellie Prince, too.

PAMELA GALBREATH holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Wyoming. She was awarded the 2011 Wyoming Arts Council Creative Writing Fellowship in Creative Nonfiction and received WAC honorable mentions in 2024 and previous years. Her nonfiction earned her a nomination for the 2015 Pushcart Prize and, in 2024, first place in the Wyoming Writers Inc. contest. Her work has been published in the anthology Unruly Catholic Women Writers: Creative Responses to Catholicism and in magazines and literary journals. A retired teacher of writing and literature at the high school and university levels, Galbreath resides in Laramie, Wyoming, with her husband, dogs, and horses (pamelagmusings.com).

“This thoroughly researched biography of horsewoman Eleanor Prince intimately portrays the trials and joys of daily life on a remote Wyoming ranch. Prince’s toughness, resourcefulness, and above all, love for her horses, shine through on every page.” —MARY BETH BAPTISTE

Author of Altitude Adjustment: A Quest for Love, Home, and Meaning in the Tetons

320 pp • 6½ x 9½ • 75 b&w and color photos • 978 1 64601 301 2 • $27.99

For more information, contact orders@stablebookgroup.com.

www.trafalgarbooks.com

Media Contact:

Olson Neleigh

neleigholson@stablebookgroup.com