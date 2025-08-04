Boss Mares, Inc. Awards Nearly $55,000 in 2025 Business and Education Grants

Twelve cowgirl entrepreneurs received nearly $55,000 in business and education grant funding from Boss Mares, Inc, and donors. For the second year, the non-profit, charitable organization aims to give a leg up to women in agriculture and the Western industry that are seeking support for their business or education dreams by funding their business and education needs.

The 2025 application cycle opened in January, following the Lead the Herd Workshop, and closed at the end of March. Then, the five-member selection committee began sorting through the 53 applications, with 14 education grant applicants from eight states and 39 business applicants from 16 states. In July, the Boss Mares, Inc. Board approved the committee’s recommendation to fund 12 grants totaling nearly $55,000, more than $15,000 more than the 2024 fund total.

“We are thrilled to fund 12 cowgirl entrepreneurs this year, three more recipients than last year,” said Patti Colbert, co-founder. “Through the continued support of our donors, who understand the need to lift women in agriculture and the Western industries, we were happy to increase the total available to fund the educational and business dreams. Recipients really run the gamete of the Western and ag industries, and we can’t wait to see what they will do with this boon.”

Join us in congratulating the 2025 grant recipients:

Amy Erickson, Business—Erickson Bit & Spur; Evanston, Wyoming

Lindsey Gabbard, Business—Branded Equine-Based Therapy; Harrison, Arkansas

Lindsey Hayden, Business—Salty’s Shop; Fort Jones, California

Marci Johnson, Business—Marci Jo Photography; Bismarck, North Dakota

Kelsey Kerr Putty, Business—Equine Paradigm; Hico, Texas

Tess Lackey, Business—Commercial artist; Fort Worth, Texas

Thea Larsen, Business—Cowgirls Over Coffee; Arthur, Nebraska

Emery Mask, Business—Little Power Proof Creatives; Amarillo, Texas

Ashley Starrett, Education—Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine; Amarillo, Texas

Jamie Wheelis & Chloe Torres, Business Grant—Rural Strategies; Navasota, Texas

Kimberley Williams, Business—Texas Equine Education and Horsemanship; Farmersville, Texas

Letisha Yellowhawk, Business—Whale Glitter; Fallon, Nevada

Follow Boss Mares, Inc. on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about the 2025 grant recipients. The 2026 Business and Grant Application will open in January 2026. Be sure to connect with Boss Mares, Inc. at bossmaresinc.org to stay up to date with all of the events and news from the Boss Mares.

Co-founded by Anna Morrison, PhD, Patti Colbert and Kate Bradley Byars early in 2023, and supported by Board Member Ellen Bell, Boss Mares, Inc., a 501(c)(3), is offering cowgirl entrepreneur empowerment “Lead the Herd” workshops and awarding business and education grants again in 2025. For more information on Boss Mares, Inc., including how you can support or apply for a grant, visit bossmaresinc.org.

Media Contact:

Kate Byars

kate@bossmaresinc.org