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Boss Mares, Inc. Gives More Than $50,000-plus to Funds 11 Entrepreneurs’ Dreams with 2026 Business and Education Grants



For the third year, Boss Mares, Inc. is funding cowgirl entrepreneurs who are striving to reach their business and education dreams, this time awarding more than $50,000 in funds from donors. The nonprofit, charitable organization aims to give a leg up to women in agriculture and the Western industry that are seeking support for their business or education dreams by funding their business and education needs.

“The growth Boss Mares, Inc. is experiencing is so encouraging! Encouraging to our applicants, recipients and donors, who are all the horsepower behind this mission,” said Patti Colbert, co-founder and Board of Director. “To sustain the donations for more than three years and continue giving women in ag and Western fields that leg up on their dreams is exciting.”

Thanks to generous donors who support the cowgirl lifestyle, the Boss Mares, Inc. Board approved the selection committee’s recommendation to fund 11 grants totaling nearly $50,300. Join us in congratulating the 2026 grant recipients.

· Devin Bang, Indiana — Business Grant

· Robyn Carlson, Colorado — Business Grant

· Stephanie Carter, Virginia — Business Grant

· Yozue De La Torre, Texas — Business Grant

· Laurie Emerson, Texas — Business Grant

· Heidi Foy, Wyoming — Business Grant

· Sarah Guerin, Massachusetts —Education Grant

· Cassidy Honne, Texas — Education Grant

· Macey Jones, Texas — Business Grant

· Kait Lindner, Indiana — Business Grant

· Anna Pollard, Texas — Business Grant



“Receiving this grant is an incredible opportunity, and I’m truly grateful to Boss Mares, Inc. for investing in women-owned businesses,” said 2026 Grant recipient Cassidy Honne, founder of War Pony Consulting LLC. “This investment isn’t just in my education—it’s an investment in the small businesses and families I have the privilege of serving every day. I hope to pay this opportunity forward by continuing to educate, encourage, and support other entrepreneurs in my community.”



The 2026 application cycle opened in January, following the third Lead the Herd Workshop, and closed at the end of March. Then, the five-member selection committee began sorting through the largest group of applications seen yet—64 applications from 22 states.



Co-founded by Anna Morrison, PhD, Patti Colbert and Kate Bradley Byars early in 2023, and supported by Board Members Ellen Bell and Carisa Kimbro, Boss Mares, Inc., a 501(c)(3), is offering cowgirl entrepreneur empowerment “Lead the Herd” workshops and awarding business and education grants again in 2027. For more information on Boss Mares, Inc., including how you can support or apply for a grant, visit bossmaresinc.org.