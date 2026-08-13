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BOSS MARES, INC. WELCOMES CARISA KIMBRO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Boss Mares, Inc. is excited to welcome Carisa Kimbro to the nonprofit organization’s board of directors. Since its inception, Carisa’s support has strengthened the group, and her deep connections in the horse industry make her an ideal addition to the Boss Mares.

A native Texan raised showing 4-H and Paint horses, Carisa understands the hard work and dedication put in by cowgirl entrepreneurs because she has exhibited it throughout her life. Her summers were spent with family in Southeast Arizona, exposing her to legacy ranching and hunting operations with a respect for conservation and responsible stewardship. Today, she shows Stock Horse of Texas, National Reined Cow Horse Association, and American Quarter Horse Association events.

At Texas A&M University, she took part in the Polo Team and the 4-H Summer Horsemanship Clinics while also serving in the Corps of Cadets. Carisa earned a bachelor’s in animal science and a master’s in agribusiness, and while there, was a member of the horse judging team and clinician in Texas Extension Service Horsemanship Clinics. Her military career began in 1996 in the Texas Army National Guard, with four combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. She now serves as a Lieutenant Colonel and CH-47F Chinook helicopter pilot.

“I met Carisa at Texas A&M through the summer horsemanship clinics, and since have been honored to call her friend,” said Kate Byars, Boss Mares, Inc. secretary and board member. “She is someone that you can bounce ideas off who will look at all angles and give you not only a practical answer, but one that often leads to a better outcome. I’ve watched her support women in equine, military and business fields, and inviting her to join the Boss Mares, Inc. Board of Directors was a logical step to continue her steadfast support of our mission that had been, up until now, as an unrecognized volunteer.”

With degrees in agriculture, her less traditional twenty-year career at Bell Helicopter has included many roles, exposing her to many phases of aircraft production from development to manufacturing to aircraft assembly and customer support. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the Southwest Reined Cow Horse Association and on the Executive Board for Stock Horse of Texas.

“Horses have been the constant in my life that brought a source of purpose, challenge and connection to friends and mentors of incredible character,” said Kimbro.

With experience to lend and a heart for serving, Carisa is a valuable addition to the Board of Directors aiming to give cowgirls a leg up.

Co-founded by Anna Morrison, PhD, Patti Colbert and Kate Bradley Byars early in 2023, and supported by Board Members Ellen Bell and Carisa Kimbro, Boss Mares, Inc., a 501(c)(3), is offering cowgirl entrepreneur empowerment “Lead the Herd” workshops and awarding business and education grants again in 2025. For more information on Boss Mares, Inc., including how you can support or apply for a grant, visit bossmaresinc.org.