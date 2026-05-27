Brian Dygert, Cowboy Office Podcast Host, Signs Polylast Global As Presenting Sponsor of the “Chasing 82” Series, Aligning Innovation and Industry Leadership in Performance Horse Sport

Cave Creek, AZ, May 15, 2026 — The Cowboy Office, the rapidly growing Western performance horse podcast founded by NRHA Past President and Licensed Official Brian Dygert, known for its honest analysis and industry-focused conversations, has announced a new presenting sponsor partnership with Polylast Global, a leader in antimicrobial flooring and equine facility infrastructure solutions.

The partnership aligns two brands increasingly recognized for advancing conversations around performance, safety, biosecurity, and the future of the equine industry.

Co-hosted by Brian Dygert and Jody Brainard, The Cowboy Office recently ranked in the top 10% of video podcasts on Spotify and has built a loyal audience across reining and performance horse disciplines through expert-led conversations surrounding competition, governance, economics, and long-term sustainability in the sport.

Now, with Polylast Global stepping in as presenting sponsor, the partnership signals growing momentum around elevated standards in equine care environments and performance infrastructure.

“The future of this industry depends on people and companies willing to ask better questions,” said Dygert. “Polylast Global isn’t simply selling flooring—they’re approaching equine environments from a performance, safety, and biosecurity perspective that aligns with where the industry is headed.”

Founded in 2010 and operating under the evolved Polylast Global brand, the company has developed specialized equine solutions under its Equiflex product line for barns, veterinary facilities, trailers, wash racks, aisleways, and performance horse environments.

Polylast Global’s patented non-slip antimicrobial flooring technology is engineered directly into the material itself, helping position the company as a leader in biosecurity-focused equine infrastructure. The systems are designed to reduce leg shock impact, improve sanitation, and create cleaner, safer care environments for horses and facilities alike.

Its products are already being utilized within respected industry facilities and projects, including Lazy E Arena, WestWorld of Scottsdale, and collaborative work connected to Colorado State University.

“We wanted to align ourselves with a platform that values factual information, honest conversation, and long-term advancement of the industry,” said David Soto of Polylast Global. “The Cowboy Office has become a place where meaningful discussions are happening, and that aligns directly with how we approach innovation in equine care.”

As The Cowboy Office continues expanding its audience and influence, the addition of Polylast Global as presenting sponsor reinforces the platform’s growing role as a trusted voice connecting industry leadership, innovation, and the future of Western performance horse sports.

Episodes of The Cowboy Office are available on Spotify and all major streaming platforms, with a video library and updates available at CowboyOffice.com.

ABOUT COWBOY OFFICE

The Cowboy Office is a Western performance horse podcast delivering honest, data-driven conversations around competition, governance, economics, and the future of the equine industry. Hosted by Brian Dygert and Jody Brainard, the show features respected leaders from across reining, cow horse, and performance horse sport.

ABOUT POLYLAST GLOBAL

Polylast Global is the only patented anti-slip, antimicrobial shock-absorbing flooring solution on the market. Polylast Global includes multiple product lines including Equiflex and specializes in innovative performance, biosecurity, and safety solutions for personal and commercial barns, veterinary facilities, trailers, and competition venues and equine environments worldwide.

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