BRING YOUR HORSES TO EQUINE AFFAIRE: Exhibit in the Breed Pavilion, the Horse & Farm Exhibits, and the new Bred for Speed exhibit!

W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, August 26, 2026 – Are you looking for the perfect event to exhibit your horses, recruit new customers, or spread awareness about a horse-related cause? Join us at Equine Affaire, North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering! On November 12-15, Equine Affaire will attract more than 30,000 equestrians to the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, MA, for four days of all things equine – including an incredible educational schedule, robust breed exhibits, a massive trade show, three exciting competitions, and tons more features. With tens of thousands of horse lovers gathered in one place, the opportunities for exhibiting your horses and sharing your business at Equine Affaire are endless! Don’t miss out on this sterling opportunity to promote your horses, your barn, your brand, and your business.

Equine Affaire’s breed exhibits are one of our event’s most beloved attractions, consisting of the Breed Pavilion in the climate-controlled A-Barn (formerly known as the Stroh) and the Horse & Farm Exhibits in the C-Barn, adjacent to the Coliseum. Open for all four days of the event, these breed exhibits attract attendees of all ages who are eager to learn more about horses, engage with breed representatives and club members, and more. Under saddle demonstrations of the breeds featured in the Breed Pavilion will also be conducted throughout the weekend in the main clinic arenas, which means attendees can develop a new appreciation for the conformation, characteristics, and aptitudes of horses of different breeds and types. Equine Affaire is currently accepting applications from horse owners, barn owners, service providers, and other industry professionals who are interested in exhibiting at this year’s event and promoting their brand in person.

This fall, Equine Affaire is proud to present a unique twist on the Breed Pavilion experience with the brand-new “Bred for Speed” exhibit! In addition to meeting horses of all breeds, types, colors, and disciplines in the Breed Pavilion, visitors will enjoy the unique experience of engaging with breed presentations, exhibits, and interactive experiences dedicated to the speed demons of the horse world and their respective disciplines. All Bred for Speed exhibitors may also take part in the brand-new Bred for Speed parade, happening on Saturday in the US Equestrian Coliseum. If you own, breed, train, or work with horses that excel in speed events – think racing, harness racing, barrel racing, pole bending, Icelandic horses, combined driving, cross-country jumping, mounted shooting, and so much more – we want you to exhibit as part of Bred for Speed! Check out our video from this spring’s Ohio event to get more details on Bred for Speed and hear firsthand how the United States Trotting Association leveraged their exhibit space to reach more attendees and share about Standardbreds.

Want to learn more about exhibiting in the Breed Pavilion or the Horse & Farm Exhibits? There are multiple ways to participate and promote yourself and your business, from using your stall fronts as decorative displays to sharing brochures and other literature to putting up photo displays, handing out business cards, and more. Best of all, exhibiting at Equine Affaire is an economical and fun way to expand your reach within the industry. Here’s how to participate!

Are you part of a breed association, team, or group, or do you own or work with a rare breed of horse? Consider sharing your horses in the Breed Pavilion! The Breed Pavilion educates horse people about all breeds of horses and invites them to get involved with new breeds. Exhibit booths in the Breed Pavilion are specially designed portable 10′ x 10′ stalls set within exhibit booths, and each stall may be used to display up to four different horses each day, Thursday through Saturday, and up to three different horses on Sunday, which allows organizations to present multiple equine ambassadors throughout the event. For more information on how to get involved in the Breed Pavilion or to participate in a breed demonstration, please visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-breed-exhibits/mass-breed-pavilions/! If you’d like to be included in our Bred for Speed exhibit, make sure to mention “Bred for Speed” on your application.

Have a farm, stallion, or equine business? Choose a Horse & Farm Exhibit Stall! Prices are $175 for an in-line stall, $200 for an end-stall in the center aisle, or $220 for an end stall on an outer aisle. To participate in the Horse & Farm exhibits, exhibitors must commit to exhibiting for at least three days.

Regardless of position, all stalls are 12′ x 9′ in the C-Barn and include:

A listing of the stall number, farm name, horse breed, and phone number (or website) on equineaffaire.com before the event

A listing of the above in the official event program

One four-day admission ticket to Equine Affaire ($60 value) per horse stall.

A 10% discount on an ad in the official event program.

Tack stalls are available for an additional $130 each. Are you looking for buyers for your horses, or are you an equine rescue or sanctuary hoping to place horses for adoption or expand the reach of your organization? Put those horses in front of tens of thousands of potential buyers or adopters with a For Sale stall or an Adoption Affaire stall. Many of our attendees come to Equine Affaire specifically to find their new best friend, so these stalls are the perfect way to market horses who need new homes. Prices are $175 for an in-line stall, $200 for an end-stall in the center aisle, or $220 for an end stall on an outer aisle. All stalls are 12′ x 9′ in the C-Barn and include:

A “For Sale” or “Adoption Affaire” sign to post on the stall

A free listing on equineaffaire.com before the event

A listing in the event program

One four-day admission ticket to Equine Affaire ($60 value)

The option to sign up to display your horse in one of two exciting Sale Horse Showcase events during Equine Affaire

If a horse sells early, you may substitute another horse (as long as health papers are current)

Tack stalls are available for an additional $130 each.

The Sale Horse Showcase events will take place on Thursday and Saturday afternoons in the US Equestrian Coliseum. Lead your sale horse or adoptee through the coliseum in front of crowds of interested attendees while our announcer shares details about your horse and how to get in contact with you.

If you’re interested in reserving your stalls at Equine Affaire in Massachusetts or participating in the Sale Horse Showcases, act quickly. Contact Jessica Feasel at (740) 845-0085 or jfeasel@equineaffaire.com, to learn more about how to get involved.

All breed exhibitors also receive one complimentary entry (either youth or adult) to the Breed Bonanza, sponsored by Sentinel Horse Nutrition! The Breed Bonanza is Equine Affaire’s all-breed, all-discipline class, which is designed to highlight horses from across the industry. Contestants in this under-saddle rail class will be evaluated on the quality of gaits, horsemanship, and turnout by a panel of three judges. It’s the perfect opportunity for horses and riders of all types, shapes, breeds, and disciplines to shine, and for one lucky adult winner and one lucky youth winner to become Breed Bonanza Champions! Applications for the Breed Bonanza are open until September 11. You can apply, review the rules, and find out more at https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-participate/mass-compete/mass-breed-bonanza/.

Remember, tickets are on sale now for Equine Affaire and Fantasia in Massachusetts! You can purchase yours in advance here. Equine Affaire will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition on November 12-15, 2026. Hours for the show are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Fantasia will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights in the US Equestrian Coliseum. Sponsored by Myhre Equine Clinic, each night’s Fantasia performance will begin promptly at 7:30 pm. Please note that the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking. Book a room with any one of our 2026 host hotel partners and take advantage of special rates and room blocks by mentioning Equine Affaire! See our host hotels here.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its premier sponsors, including Myhre Equine Clinic; US Equestrian; Horizon Structures; Fair Hill Saddlery; Pro Earth Animal Health; Tribute Equine Nutrition; Custom Equine Nutrition; Sentinel Horse Nutrition; Chewy; Photonic Health; MyStride; Jeffers; and many more. To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!