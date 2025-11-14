Broadcast Team Announced for the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway

Scottsdale, AZ (November 14, 2025) – The excitement is building for the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway Presented by Boot Barn, and fans can expect world-class coverage from an elite lineup of broadcast and in-house talent. Bringing their expertise, passion, and energy to the event will be Joe Beaver and Kadee Coffman, alongside in-house announcers Anthony Lucia, Tyler Viles, Chris Rankin, Tim Fuller and Kenadee Riggs.

Eight-time World Champion Joe Beaver, one of rodeo’s most respected voices, returns to the booth to lend his trademark insight and championship perspective to the breakaway roping action. Joining him is seasoned broadcaster and Western lifestyle personality Kadee Coffman, whose engaging interviews and behind-the-scenes coverage have made her a fan favorite across major rodeo events nationwide.

Inside the arena, the event will be brought to life by a dynamic team of announcers-Anthony Lucia, Tyler Viles, Chris Rankin, Tim Fuller, and Kenadee Riggs-each bringing their own style, expertise, and enthusiasm to the mic. Together, they’ll ensure fans inside the venue and those tuning in from home don’t miss a single moment of the competition.

“The Million Dollar Breakaway is about showcasing the best in our sport, and that includes our broadcast team,” said Amanda Kimes, Vice-President of Kimes Ranch. “From legendary champions to some of the most recognizable voices in rodeo, this crew will make sure every run, every emotion, and every dollar on the line is felt by fans everywhere.”

Held at WestWorld of Scottsdale, The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway Presented by Boot Barn continues to raise the bar for western sports, blending world-class competition with powerful storytelling to showcase the athletes who are shaping the future of rodeo. Fifteen qualifiers will join the top 10 breakaway ropers in the world standings to compete at the 10-round competition held Nov. 24-30. Live music, shopping, and all the local amenities that Scottsdale has to offer are sure to make this an event to remember.

For more information, visit www.milliondollarbreakaway.com or follow @milliondollarbreakaway on social media for exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage, athlete interviews, and event updates

About Kimes Ranch Jeans: Founded in 2009, Kimes Ranch Jeans combines Western heritage with modern design, creating premium denim and apparel that meets the demands of today’s lifestyle. With a focus on quality, durability, and style, Kimes Ranch has become a trusted name in Western fashion and beyond. Through events like the Million Dollar Breakaway, Kimes Ranch continues to support and celebrate the athletes and fans who embody the heart of rodeo. For more information, visit kimesranch.com.

