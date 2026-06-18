Brooke USA and EQUUS Foundation Partner to Provide Emergency Relief

Thanks to the Brooke USA Bridge Grant Program, established as a joint initiative of Brooke USA and the EQUUS Foundation, the EQUUS Foundation is able to provide timely emergency assistance to equine welfare organizations facing urgent needs, helping ensure that horses continue to receive critical care when resources are stretched and time is of the essence.

The Brooke USA Bridge Grant Program demonstrates the power of collaboration to protect horses when unexpected challenges arise. The impact of this collaborative effort can be seen through the experiences of four organizations featured below: Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue, Horse Haven of Tennessee, Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare, and Bagaduce River Equine Rescue.

While each faced unique circumstances, all benefited from the shared commitment of Brooke USA and the EQUUS Foundation to strengthen the safety net for horses and the organizations that serve them.

Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue

When a sudden medical crisis struck an entire herd of rescued horses at Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue – an EQUUS Foundation Mentor accredited organization – thanks to the Brooke USA Bridge Grant Program — a collaborative initiative between Brooke USA and the EQUUS Foundation — Lucky Orphans received critical emergency funding exactly when it was needed most.

The team at Lucky Orphans acted immediately to protect the lives in their care. Multiple horses developed alarming symptoms almost overnight — high fevers, painful lesions, neurological distress, and more — forcing the sanctuary into emergency response mode. Horses were isolated, veterinary teams mobilized, and public programs temporarily suspended while urgent diagnostics and treatment began.

Read more here about this powerful story that highlights not only the fragility of rescue operations, but also the lifesaving impact of collaboration, compassion, and emergency support for America’s horses and watch the video.

Horse Haven of Tennessee

EQUUS Foundation Mentor, Horse Haven of Tennessee, received a Bridge Grant to support their response to an urgent cruelty case. The horses lacked adequate shelter, forage, and clean water and were surviving on algae-ridden water and two moldy round bales, with no supplemental feed. Tragically, one mare had lost her foal just one day before their team arrived. The funding was used to provide surgery to two young fillies with umbilical hernias. Both have been adopted.

Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare

EQUUS Foundation Guardian, Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare, received a Brooke USA Bridge Grant to help assist with expenses associated with the unforeseen expenses tied to the care of multiple thoroughbreds in St. Thomas, USVI.

Bagaduce River Equine Rescue

Boomer was one of the geldings that benefited from the Bridge Grant awarded to EQUUS Foundation Guardian, Bagaduce River Equine Rescue. He is an active and successful partner in a training program where he and his owner work youngsters – Boomer is as happy as a horse can be.

Be A Star for America’s Horses!

Together, these stories highlight how teamwork, compassion, and strategic support can help equine welfare organizations navigate crises, overcome obstacles, and continue their vital work on behalf of horses in need.

Take the #HorseProtector Pledge at equusfoundation.org/pledge

Donate at equusfoundation.org/give

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.

ABOUT BROOKE USA FOUNDATION (BROOKE USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare, and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need. For more information visit www.BrookeUSA.org.

View release and photos here

Media Contact:

Dr. Karin Bump

dr.kbump@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550