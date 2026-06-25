Brooke USA Announces Dorothy Brooke Day of Giving on June 30

Supporters Invited to Honor Brooke USA’s Founder Through a 24-Hour Giving Campaign

(LEXINGTON, KY – June 25, 2026) – Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) proudly announces its annual Dorothy Brooke Day of Giving taking place on Tuesday, June 30, a special 24-hour fundraising campaign honoring the life and legacy of Dorothy Brooke, founder of the Brooke family of charities.

Observed during Dorothy Brooke Month, the Day of Giving celebrates Dorothy’s extraordinary compassion and dedication to improving the lives of working horses, donkeys, and mules, as well as the communities who depend on them worldwide. Brooke USA’s goal is to raise $20,000 to support international programs focused on veterinary care, education, owner training, and sustainable community development.

Helping launch the campaign is a generous $10,000 challenge gift provided by longtime Brooke USA supporters Vicky Busch and Eric Busch of Folsom, Louisiana. The Buschs have supported Brooke USA since the organization launched in 2015, and Vicky now serves as a member of Brooke USA’s Board of Directors. They are also the proud owners of Muli, a dressage mule who serves as a Brooke USA Equine Friend, helping promote the organization’s mission and work across the country. Brooke USA is now seeking an additional $10,000 from friends, supporters, equestrians, and animal lovers to successfully meet the fundraising goal.

“Dorothy Brooke’s vision transformed compassion into action and created a legacy that continues to impact lives around the world today,” said Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “The Dorothy Brooke Day of Giving is an opportunity for our supporters to come together in honor of an extraordinary woman whose work continues to improve the welfare of working equines and vulnerable communities globally.”

Born in 1883, Dorothy Brooke founded what would become the Brooke family of charities after witnessing the heartbreaking condition of former war horses and working animals in Cairo, Egypt. Her determination led to the creation of one of the world’s largest equine welfare organizations, serving millions of working equines and their owners across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

“Dorothy understood the deep connection between working animals and the people who rely on them,” noted Dr. Jim Hamilton, Chairman of Brooke USA. “Her approach focused not only on helping the animals but also on empowering communities through education and sustainable care practices. That philosophy remains at the core of our mission today.”

Supporters are encouraged to participate in the Day of Giving by making donations online at www.brookeusa.org/mydonation and by sharing the campaign across social media using the hashtags #BrookeUSA, #DorothyBrooke, and #WorkingEquines.

In addition to financial contributions, Brooke USA invites supporters to celebrate Dorothy Brooke’s enduring legacy by sharing stories, photos, videos, and messages of compassion throughout the day via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

For more information about Brooke USA and Dorothy Brooke’s Day of Giving, visit www.BrookeUSA.org.

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About Brooke USA: Brooke USA’s mission is to significantly improve the health and welfare of working horses, donkeys and mules and the communities who depend on their productivity for survival worldwide. Brooke USA is committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. Brooke USA raises funds to support a wide variety of programs for working horses, donkeys, and mules to help them become (and remain) healthy and happy now and in the long term, which directly benefits the very poor families who depend on these animals for survival.

Media Contacts:

Emily Dulin

305-505-6170

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

Kendall Bierer

561-309-9873

Kendall.Bierer@BrookeUSA.org