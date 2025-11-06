Brooke USA Bestows 2025 Crystal Award Honoring Sally Frick

The annual award recognizes outstanding champions of the organization’s mission to improve the welfare of working horses, donkeys, and mules

Lexington, KY (November 6, 2024)- Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) is pleased to announce that board member and longtime supporter of the organization’s mission, Sally Frick, of Campobello, SC, is the recipient of this year’s Crystal Award. The annual recognition honors outstanding champions of the organization’s mission to improve the welfare of working horses, donkeys, and mules and the people who depend on them for survival across the world, including the U.S.

Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA, traveled to present the award in person, and shared, “Our gratitude for Sally is immeasurable. Her compassion for everyone around her and love for horses and all animals brought us together back in 2018 when we first met at the World Equestrian Games. Her generosity and eagerness to help are unique qualities that make her so special to us. Sally has been instrumental in forming the Foothills Regional Advisory Council for which she currently serves as Chair, and more importantly, she is the mastermind of the organization’s first national signature event, Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage.”

A professional flutist, Sally has been riding horses for over 25 years. After embracing Brooke USA’s mission, in 2019 she merged two of her passions and conceptualized the dynamic and one-of-a-kind event, Divertimentos & Dressage—a showcase by dressage riders mastering art and competition while performing choreographed movements with their Grand Prix horses to a live symphony orchestra. Launched in the Carolina Foothills, the event is now touted as the event of the season in Ocala and Wellington, both in Florida.

The Crystal Award is Brooke USA’s most prestigious accolade. It recognizes outstanding champions of the organization who have gone above and beyond in support of its mission to significantly improve the welfare of working horses, donkeys, mules, and the people they serve in the developing world. The honored individuals demonstrate a deep love and commitment to Brooke USA.

“The Crystal Award allows us to pay homage to those individuals who have made an enormous difference in advancing our mission. With their help, we continue to reduce the immediate suffering of the world’s most vulnerable working horses, donkeys, and mules through tangible efforts for equines and their owners,” said Brooke USA Chairman of the Board of Directors Jim Hamilton, DVM.

Sally Frick joins previous Crystal Award recipients: David Jones 2024, Vicky and Eric Busch, and Amal Murgian 2023; Melissa Klaerner, Alexander Hamer, and Lugano Diamonds 2022; Talmadge and Ian Silversides 2021; Antonia Axön Johnson, Jennifer and Richard Schechter, and Hazel and Richard Schultz 2020; Margaret Hamilton Duprey, Katherine Kaneb, and Claudine and Fritz Kundrun 2019. The efforts of all these outstanding individuals help make a true difference by alleviating the suffering of some of the 100 million equines working in the developing world that support the livelihoods of 600 million people.

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.



Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies.

www.BrookeUSA.org

