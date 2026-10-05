For more information, contact:
Emily Dulin
305-505-6170
Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org
Stephanie Hecker
440-708-4977
Stephanie.Hecker@BrookeUSA.org
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Brooke USA Brings Equine Welfare and Halloween Fun to Polo-ween
With the Ocala Polo Club
OCALA, FL [October 5, 2025] — Halloween fun meets the world of horses as Brooke USA joins the Polo-ween with Ocala Polo Club on Saturday, October 31, at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala.
From 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Brooke USA will be on hand to share its mission of improving the welfare of working horses, donkeys and mules around the world, and to make the evening a little more magical for equine lovers of all ages.
Eventgoers are invited to stop by the Brooke USA tent for candy, conversation and photo opportunities with some special equine friends. Whether dressed in their favorite Halloween costume or simply enjoying an evening of polo, families and horse lovers can learn more about how Brooke USA is working to help equines live healthier, happier lives while supporting the people whose livelihoods depend on them.
“Polo-ween is a wonderful opportunity to bring together two things we love, people and horses,” said Stacy Furgang, Brooke USA’s Ocala Outreach Volunteer. “We’re delighted to be part of this fun community event and to introduce more people to Brooke USA’s mission. Every interaction is an opportunity to inspire compassion for equines and remind people that horses, donkeys and mules around the world deserve our care and respect.”
The family-friendly evening will feature polo players competing in costume, trick-or-treating along the sidelines, costume contests, raffles and opportunities to meet riders and ponies. The evening begins with gates opening at 4:00 p.m., followed by the polo match at 5:00 p.m.
Guests who want an elevated experience can join from the Centerfield VIP Area.
For event information and tickets, visit Ocala Polo Club or contact the Ocala Polo Club at 352-362-0282 or ocalapolo@gmail.com.
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About Brooke USA: The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need. www.BrookeUSA.org.