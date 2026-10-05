For more information, contact:

Emily Dulin

305-505-6170

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

Stephanie Hecker

440-708-4977

Stephanie.Hecker@BrookeUSA.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Brooke USA Brings Equine Welfare and Halloween Fun to Polo-ween

With the Ocala Polo Club

OCALA, FL [October 5, 2025] — Halloween fun meets the world of horses as Brooke USA joins the Polo-ween with Ocala Polo Club on Saturday, October 31, at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala.

From 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Brooke USA will be on hand to share its mission of improving the welfare of working horses, donkeys and mules around the world, and to make the evening a little more magical for equine lovers of all ages.

Eventgoers are invited to stop by the Brooke USA tent for candy, conversation and photo opportunities with some special equine friends. Whether dressed in their favorite Halloween costume or simply enjoying an evening of polo, families and horse lovers can learn more about how Brooke USA is working to help equines live healthier, happier lives while supporting the people whose livelihoods depend on them.

“Polo-ween is a wonderful opportunity to bring together two things we love, people and horses,” said Stacy Furgang, Brooke USA’s Ocala Outreach Volunteer. “We’re delighted to be part of this fun community event and to introduce more people to Brooke USA’s mission. Every interaction is an opportunity to inspire compassion for equines and remind people that horses, donkeys and mules around the world deserve our care and respect.”

The family-friendly evening will feature polo players competing in costume, trick-or-treating along the sidelines, costume contests, raffles and opportunities to meet riders and ponies. The evening begins with gates opening at 4:00 p.m., followed by the polo match at 5:00 p.m.

Guests who want an elevated experience can join from the Centerfield VIP Area.

For event information and tickets, visit Ocala Polo Club or contact the Ocala Polo Club at 352-362-0282 or ocalapolo@gmail.com.

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