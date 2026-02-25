Brooke USA Foundation Announces New Board Members

Lexington, KY (February 25, 2026) – Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) – a non-profit, Board-led organization, dedicated to alleviating the suffering of working equines and the people they serve in the developing world – announces the election of two new members to its Board of Directors. The new members are esteemed leaders with a passion for improving the health, welfare, and productivity of working horses, donkeys, and mules, and have been selected to serve alongside an already impressive list of equestrian and business influencers who guide Brooke USA’s success.

Amal Murgian who resides in San Francisco, CA, is no stranger to Brooke USA’s work having been educated in the United Kingdom where Brooke, Brooke USA’s sister organization, has a strong “hoofprint” and the charity’s work is highly recognized. Moreover, Amal is a native of Kenya where Brooke and Brooke USA invest significant funds to improve the welfare of working equines and the livelihoods of people.

Amal has made a career in management consulting and finance and has a longstanding involvement with philanthropic work in the United States and Africa. With her family, Amal supports numerous organizations seeking to ensure economic sustainability for people in Africa, especially women and girls. Amal also serves as Chair of the Africa Board of Ripple Effect, an organization that fights poverty and builds sustainable livelihoods in eastern Africa.

“Working equines are the engines that mobilize the developing world. They fetch water from remote rivers; transport produce to local markets and carry children to school. These animals are essential to families living in poverty,” explained Amal. “Supporting projects that are making a tangible difference for those who need it most has always given me great joy and a true sense of accomplishment. Now, serving on the Board allows me to deepen that commitment by gaining insight into program management and execution, and to apply my own knowledge and experience to further strengthen and advance this vital work.”

Kathy Virtue lives in Pinehurst, North Carolina, and brings more than 40 years of distinguished business experience in NASCAR racing, where she was widely regarded as a trusted advisor to corporate sponsors. Through her agency, Kathy represented more than a dozen national championship-level corporate campaigns, with a particular focus on community relations and corporate social responsibility.

A recent widow, Kathy is drawn to organizations with a clear and meaningful purpose. She found that alignment in Brooke USA, an organization she describes as deeply mission-minded and uniquely focused on improving the lives of both people and animals. In 2025, Kathy chaired Brooke USA’s inaugural Donkey Dance in Southern Pines, NC, an event that significantly increased awareness of the critical role working equines play in vulnerable communities while more than doubling its fundraising goals.

Kathy has traveled extensively throughout Africa, India and the Middle East and has witnessed firsthand the urgent need for improved husbandry training, accessible veterinary care, and community education. These experiences, combined with her strategic expertise and lifelong commitment to equestrianism and animal welfare, give her a valuable perspective as Brooke USA expands its programs across the region.

Reflecting on her involvement, Kathy shared, “I am honored to work alongside Brooke USA’s extraordinary Board members and staff, whose passion, integrity, and dedication are creating real and lasting change. Together, we are not only advancing better animal welfare practices but also strengthening the livelihoods of the people who depend on these animals every day.”

Brooke USA’s Board of Directors is currently led by Dr. James “Jim” Hamilton, who noted about the recent Board appointments that, “reaching those with a passion for the equestrian sport across the country remains a priority for this nonprofit, as we work together to expand geographically, reach more supporters and grow Brooke USA for the benefit of people and animals in need.” “Our newest Board members embody the spirit of Brooke USA and bring talent, expertise and energy to the table,” stated Emily Dulin, Chief Executive Officer. “We are very fortunate to have them by our side as we continue to increase brand recognition and build a strong foundation of donors and friends throughout the country.”

Brooke USA’s 2026 Board of Directors is comprised of:

Officers:

James “Jim” Hamilton, DVM; Board Chair – Southern Pines, NC

Julia Wilson, DVM; Vice Chair – Stillwater, MC

Holly Sampson; Treasurer – Duluth, MN

Lisa Bair; Secretary – Wellington, FL

David Jones, Chair Emeritus – Asheboro, NC

Directors-at-large:

Vicky Busch – Folsom, LA

Tami Fratis – Ocala, FL

Sally Frick – Campobello, SC

Dwayne Hildreth – Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX

Gill Johnston – Wellington, FL

Amal Murgian – San Francisco, CA

Laura Rombauer – Saint Helena, CA

Katie Roth – Aiken, SC

Jennifer Schechter – Wellington, FL

Chris Tattersall – East Sussex, UK

Kathy Virtue – Pinehurst, NC

Stuart Winston – Newport Beach, CA

