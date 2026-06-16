Brooke USA Foundation Announces Upcoming Webinar: “In Conversation with Grant Hayter-Menzies: Discovering the Woman Behind the Legacy”

Lexington, KY (June 17, 2026) — Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) is pleased to announce a special complimentary webinar in celebration of Dorothy Brooke Month titled “In Conversation with Grant Hayter-Menzies: Discovering the Woman Behind the Legacy.” This engaging virtual event invites supporters and friends of Brooke USA to take a deeper look into the life and legacy of Dorothy Brooke, the organization’s inspirational founder.

The webinar, taking place on Monday, June 29 at 1 p.m. EST, will feature acclaimed author and historian Grant Hayter-Menzies, whose award-winning work has brought to light the extraordinary stories of remarkable individuals and animals throughout history. His book, Dorothy Brooke and the Fight to Save Cairo’s Lost War Horses, offers one of the most intimate portraits of Dorothy Brooke ever written, drawing on extensive research, personal correspondence, historical records, and interviews.

Through this compelling conversation, attendees will gain new insight into the woman whose courage and compassion continues to shape Brooke USA’s mission today.

During the webinar, Grant will explore topics including:

What surprised him most about Dorothy Brooke’s personality

Common misconceptions about her life and work

The motivations behind her extraordinary mission

How her private life compared to her public legacy

What Dorothy Brooke might think of Brooke USA’s work today

Whether joining from a morning coffee break or a midday pause, participants are invited to connect with fellow supporters for this inspiring and reflective discussion.

Dorothy Brooke Month is a special time each year when Brooke USA honors the extraordinary life and legacy of its founder, Dorothy Brooke. It is a moment to reflect on her remarkable compassion and determination, which led to the rescue and rehabilitation of thousands of war horses and ultimately inspired the creation of Brooke, the leading global nonprofit dedicated to alleviating the suffering of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people they serve in vulnerable communities worldwide. This month is not only a tribute to her historic achievements, but also a celebration of the living legacy she left behind—one that continues through Brooke USA’s work today to improve the welfare of working equines and the communities who depend on them around the world. By sharing her story and deepening understanding of her impact, we aim to keep her vision alive and inspire continued action in support of equine welfare.

Registration Information:

Attendance is complimentary, but advanced registration is required. Please register by June 19 for the June 29 webinar to reserve your spot and receive webinar access details.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/1jj8eyZTTkqOEnI9En9mpA

Brooke USA Foundation looks forward to sharing this meaningful conversation and honoring the enduring legacy of Dorothy Brooke with its community of supporters. To learn more about Brooke USA please visit www.brookeusa.org. To purchase Dorothy Brooke and Cairo’s Lost War Horses, please purchase through your local bookstore or the publisher, Nebraska Press.

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About Brooke USA: The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need. www.BrookeUSA.org.

Media Contacts:

Emily Dulin

305-505-6170

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

Kendall Bierer

561-309-9873

Kendall.Bierer@BrookeUSA.org