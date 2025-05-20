Brooke USA Foundation Celebrates Successful Winter Event Season, Raising Nearly $300,000 to Support Working Equines

Lexington, KY (May 20, 2025) –Brooke USA Foundation proudly announces the resounding success of its 2025 winter event season, which raised nearly $300,000 through three dynamic, mission-driven celebrations: Divertimentos & Dressage in Wellington, FL, and Ocala, FL, as well as the spirited Donkey Dance in Southern Pines, NC.

Each event reflected the heart and generosity of its host community—bringing together philanthropic leaders, Brooke USA Ambassadors, equestrian athletes, and passionate supporters to champion the welfare of working equines and the communities who depend on them around the world.

The season began with the much-anticipated Divertimentos & Dressage: Ocala, presented by Lugano and co-chaired by Sally Lewis and Laurie Zink. Hosted at the historic Bridlewood Farm, the sold-out event dazzled guests with musical freestyle performances accompanied by the Ocala Symphony Orchestra. Raising over $70,000, the evening marked a successful debut for Brooke USA in central Florida and expanded the organization’s presence in the region.

The flagship Wellington edition, held at the Jim Brandon Equestrian Center in February, once again set the standard for elegance and impact. Presented by Lugano and co-chaired by Dr. Candace Platz, Karen Nel, and Jennifer Burger, the event welcomed more than 400 guests for a night of world-class dressage, live music by the Palm Beach Symphony, and inspiring moments of connection. The event raised over $185,000 in support of Brooke USA’s mission.

A highlight of the evening included the celebration of Brooke USA’s 10 Pillars of South Florida, recognizing transformative donors who have significantly advanced the organization’s impact. Honorees included: Fritz & Claudine Kundrun, Margaret Duprey, Katherine Kaneb, Lisa Bair, Lugano, Jacquie McCutchan, Antonia Ax:son Johnson, Jennifer and Richard Schechter, Gill Johnston, and Hazel and Michael Schultz. Their stories were featured in a compelling segment produced by South Florida PBS.

Rounding out the season, the Donkey Dance brought Southern hospitality and vibrant energy to the Fair Barn in Southern Pines, NC. The inaugural event, led by the ever-creative Kathy Virtue, featured toe-tapping music, line dancing, and an outpouring of community spirit—raising over $60,000 in its first year.

“These events not only raised critical funds for the communities and animals we serve, but they also created unforgettable moments of connection and purpose,” said Kim Shipp, Brooke USA’s Community Engagement Officer. “We are beyond grateful to our chairs, committee members, sponsors, volunteers, and every donor who helped make this season a record-breaking success.”

From musical performances and heartfelt storytelling to auction excitement and philanthropic camaraderie, each event underscored the growing momentum behind Brooke USA’s mission: to create sustainable change for working equines and the people who rely on them. If you are interested in attending one of Brooke USA’s future events, please visit www.brookeusaevents.org. The Fall schedule includes Ponies & Pearls in Aiken, South Carolina, and Divertimentos & Dressage in Tryon, North Carolina. To learn more or support Brooke USA, visit www.BrookeUSA.org.

###

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.

Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies. To learn more about Brooke USA, please visit www.BrookeUSA.org.

