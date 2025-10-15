Brooke USA Foundation Receives Candid’s 2025 Platinum Seal of Transparency

(Lexington, KY – October 15, 2025) – Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) announced today that it has received, for the second consecutive year, Candid’s coveted Platinum Seal of Transparency. Candid is the world’s largest source of nonprofit information, and this designation places Brooke USA in the 0.1% of nonprofit organizations.

Candid rigorously evaluates organizations that must present transparent and updated information on their mission, programs, goals, strategies, and financial statements prepared by an independent auditing firm. The honor is only earned by nonprofits that consistently illustrate the highest level of responsible fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency.

“As Chairman of Brooke USA, I am very proud to accept Candid’s Platinum Seal of Transparency,” said Jim Hamilton DVM. “Our dedicated Board of Directors and staff work diligently to maintain a fiscally efficient and transparent organization committed to alleviating the suffering of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide and right here in the United States.”

Brooke USA supports programming that raises the visibility of working equines as valued contributors to the world economy, emphasizing their critical role in agriculture and livelihoods. Brooke USA understands that the livelihoods and well-being of an estimated 600 million people, mainly from rural communities, depend on 100 million working horses, donkeys, and mules.

Brooke USA’s CEO Emily Dulin, added, “We are delighted to have received Candid’s Platinum Seal of Transparency as it validates our operational excellence,” said Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “This designation is crucial for financially trustworthy and responsible nonprofits. This designation enhances Brooke USA’s ability to fund our programming locally and abroad, and sponsor projects that improve the lives of those who need it most – human and animal.”

In today’s ever-changing philanthropic environment, donors seek transparency and accountability from the organizations they choose to support. The Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency confirms that Brooke USA is worthy of donor confidence and generosity.

###

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare, and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.

Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies.

Media Contacts:

Emily Dulin

305-505-6170

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

Kendall Bierer

561-309-9873

Kendall.Bierer@BrookeUSA.org