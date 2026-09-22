For more information, contact:

Emily Dulin

305-505-6170

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

Stephanie Hecker

440-708-4977

Stephanie.Hecker@BrookeUSA.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Brooke USA Honors Three Outstanding Volunteers of the Year

Ocala’s Divertimentos & Dressage co-chairs Sally Lewis and Laurie Zink recognized alongside longtime Wellington volunteer Katie Jancovic

Lexington, KY (September 22, 2026) Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) proudly announces its 2026 Volunteers of the Year, honoring three remarkable women whose generosity, leadership, and unwavering commitment have helped strengthen some of the organization’s most successful fundraising events and expand Brooke USA’s presence in the equestrian community.

This year’s honorees are Sally Lewis and Laurie Zink of Ocala, Florida, recognized for their extraordinary leadership as co-chairs of Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage in Ocala since it launched three years ago, and Katie Jancovic of Wellington, Florida, recognized for five years of enthusiastic and steadfast volunteer service at Brooke USA fundraising events throughout Florida.

When Brooke USA brought Divertimentos & Dressage to Ocala, Sally Lewis and Laurie Zink were instrumental in delivering Brooke USA’s signature fundraising event to their hometown. As the event’s co-chairs, they brought their deep connections within the Ocala equestrian community, exceptional organizational skills, and shared passion for Brooke USA to the table.

Their leadership helped establish the event as an important gathering for Ocala’s equestrian community while introducing new supporters to Brooke USA and its work to improve the welfare of working horses, donkeys, and mules around the world.

Sally and Laurie have continued to champion the event, helping it grow in attendance, fundraising revenue, community awareness, and overall impact. Their commitment has helped create an event that is memorable for the people who attend it.

Their contribution extends well beyond the event itself. By opening doors, making connections, welcoming new supporters, and sharing their enthusiasm for Brooke USA, Sally and Laurie have helped build a stronger community of advocates for the organization and its mission.

In Wellington, Brooke USA recognizes Katie Jancovic, whose five years of dedicated volunteer service have made her an invaluable part of the Brooke USA family. From Wellington to Sarasota and beyond, Katie has consistently brought her time, energy, talent, and, most importantly, her heart to Brooke USA fundraising events.

Katie has become the ultimate “all-hands-on-deck” volunteer. She can be found welcoming guests and managing registration, assisting with silent auctions, helping coordinate event details, setting up before an event, and staying long after the last guest has departed to help clean up. But what makes Katie particularly special is the spirit she brings to everything she does. She is the person who sees what needs to be done and simply steps in.

Whether the task is highly visible or completely behind the scenes, Katie approaches it with enthusiasm, warmth, professionalism, and a genuine desire to help. Her reliability, positive attitude, and willingness to do whatever is needed have made her a familiar and beloved presence at Brooke USA events. For five years, she has helped create the welcoming atmosphere that makes guests feel part of the Brooke USA community.

“As Brooke USA continues to grow, we are reminded that much of our success is about the people who give their time and their hearts to make our work possible,” said Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA Foundation. “Sally, Laurie, and Katie represent the very best of that spirit. Sally and Laurie helped build a new Brooke USA tradition in Ocala from the ground up, while Katie has been the person everyone can count on, year after year and event after event. Their generosity, enthusiasm, and belief in our mission have made a real difference, and we are incredibly grateful to call them part of the Brooke USA family.”

Continuing a cherished tradition, Brooke USA also recognizes the contributions of its past Volunteers of the Year, whose dedication has strengthened the organization year after year and helped lay the groundwork for its continued growth and success. Past honorees include Sue Bierer of Wellington, FL; Joe Ellen Hayden of Lexington, KY; Cathy Moss Dattel of Pass Christian, MS; Melissa Klaerner of Burlingame, CA; Sally Frick of Campobello, SC; Katie Roth of Aiken, SC; Arianna Delin of Wellington, FL; Donna Leonessa of Inman, SC; Morgan Measey of Palm Beach, FL; Candace Platz, DVM of Wellington, FL; Karen Nel of Boynton Beach, FL; and Robin Clark and Lynn Strauman of Springfield, SC.

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