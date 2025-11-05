Brooke USA Launches Emergency Appeal to Aid Working Equines Impacted by Hurricane Melissa

Lexington, KY (November 5, 2025) — In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, Brooke USA Foundation has launched an emergency appeal to support horses, donkeys and mules affected across the western Caribbean. These animals are essential to local livelihoods, providing transport, farm labor, and companionship — yet many now face injury, hunger, and exhaustion in the storm’s aftermath.

Hurricane Melissa made its way through the Caribbean with devastating effects in Jamaica, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Haiti. It hit the hardest in Jamaica where it made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph. The storm caused significant destruction, especially in rural communities and through rough terrains where working equines are essential to human livelihoods and transportation. These animals are used for carrying goods, agricultural work, and other tasks that support local economies and help families.

Brooke USA is supporting the work of the Equine Caribbean Relief Fund (CERF) as it deploys on-the-ground aid. Founded in 2017, following Hurricanes Irma and Maria, CERF supports equines and their owners following major natural disasters in the Caribbean Islands. The organization also seeks to educate equine owners regarding disaster preparedness and to improve equine well-being in the Caribbean region.

“As a veterinarian, I’ve seen firsthand the immense toll disasters such as Hurricane Melissa take on horses, donkeys and mules across the Caribbean. Many are suffering from injuries, exhaustion, and a lack of clean water and food. Brooke USA’s rapid response and emergency appeal will make an immediate difference as ECRF provides essential veterinary care, supplies, and relief to animals that are central to local livelihoods. We’re not only helping save lives today but also laying the groundwork for long-term recovery and resilience in these communities,” said Julia Wilson, Vice Chair of Brooke USA.

“Horses and donkeys are often the silent victims of disasters like Hurricane Melissa — yet they are indispensable to the daily lives and recovery of so many families. When we heard about the scale of the devastation across the Caribbean, we knew immediately that action was needed. Through this emergency appeal, Brooke USA is mobilizing critical funding to support our partner Equine Caribbean Relief Fund, ensuring these animals receive the veterinary care, feed, and shelter they so urgently need. We’re committed to raising a minimum of $5,000 for CERF, which will be used toward helping these communities rebuild with strength and compassion,” said Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA.

The most urgent needs and immediate priorities include:

Emergency veterinary care for injured or ill animals

Provision of feed, clean water, and shelter materials

Support for local veterinary teams and volunteers on the ground

Donors can support relief efforts by contributing to Brooke USA’s emergency appeal at www.BrookeUSA.org/caribbean. Every contribution directly supports lifesaving care and recovery for horses, donkeys and mules affected by Hurricane Melissa.

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.

Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies. To learn more about Brooke USA, please visit www.BrookeUSA.org.

Media Contact:

Emily Dulin

305-505-6170

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

Kendall Bierer

561-309-9873

Kendall.Bierer@BrookeUSA.org