BROOKE USA LAUNCHES NEVADA WILDFIRE DISASTER RELIEF CAMPAIGN TO HELP EQUINES AND THEIR OWNERS 

Absorbine® provides $2,500 matching gift to raise an additional $2,500 in one week for Fleet of Angels’ emergency and long-term recovery efforts

Lexington, KY – August 19, 2026 – Brooke USA Foundation is launching a Nevada Wildfire Disaster Relief Campaign to help horses and other equines affected by the devastating wildfires in northern Nevada. To help launch the campaign, a generous $2,500 matching gift from Absorbine® has been issued, giving Brooke USA supporters the opportunity to double the impact of their contributions. Brooke USA is seeking to raise an additional $2,500 within one week to meet the match and provide critical assistance to equines and their owners.

The campaign will support Fleet of Angels, which is working on the ground to provide emergency assistance while also developing long-term recovery solutions for horses and their owners. Support will help provide emergency hay, replacement feed where supplies have been contaminated by smoke, materials to repair damaged fencing, and veterinary care for respiratory problems, burns and other fire-related injuries.

“We are proud to help Brooke USA respond to the devastating Nevada wildfires and support the horses and families who are facing the aftermath of this disaster,” said Amy Cairy, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation for Absorbine®. “We know that recovery takes time, and we hope this matching gift will inspire the equine community to come together now to help provide both immediate relief and the resources needed to rebuild.”

The Bug, Stallion and Fred Mountain fires have burned vast areas of northern Nevada, prompting widespread evacuations and a state of emergency. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated, and large-animal evacuation facilities have been activated to accommodate displaced horses and livestock. More than 400 horses and other livestock have already been sheltered at the Reno Livestock Event Center.

For equines, the danger does not end when an evacuation order is lifted or a fire is contained. Horses may face smoke-related respiratory problems, burns and other injuries, loss of pasture and forage, damaged fencing and shelters, and prolonged displacement. Hay and other feed stored in fire-affected areas may also be unusable because of smoke contamination.

“When a disaster strikes, the immediate response is critical, but recovery is where the ongoing work begins,” said Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “Our goal is not simply to help horses survive the emergency. We want to help owners rebuild so they can keep their horses, restore their properties and return to a sense of normalcy. Fleet of Angels understands that need and have the experience and commitment to stay long after the headlines fade.” Fleet of Angels has demonstrated its commitment to long-term disaster recovery, remaining in western North Carolina for 11 months following Hurricane Helene to support affected equine owners and their horses.

“The first days of a disaster are filled with urgency, but the months that follow can be just as difficult for horse owners,” Dulin added. “Fences need to be rebuilt. Hay needs to be replaced. Horses need veterinary care. Families need time and resources to put their lives back together. That is why Brooke USA and Absorbine® is committed to supporting Fleet of Angels not just during the crisis, but through the recovery.”

Brooke USA is encouraging the equine community to help meet the $2,500 Absorbine® matching gift challenge within one week. Every donation made toward the campaign will help Brooke USA provide Fleet of Angels with the resources needed to assist Nevada’s equines and their owners during both the emergency and the difficult months of recovery that follow.

To support Brooke USA’s Nevada Wildfire Disaster Relief Campaign and help unlock the $2,500 matching gift, visit www.BrookeUSA.org.

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About Brooke USA: The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need. www.BrookeUSA.org.

About Absorbine®: Absorbine® grew from humble beginnings. In 1892, Mary Ida Young and her husband Wilbur Fenelon Young began their journey. Wilbur, a piano deliveryman, relied on their horses for deliveries in the Northeast. Mary Ida, passionate about gardening and herbs, formulated Absorbine® Veterinary Liniment. They used it on their horses daily for better circulation and healing. Word of its effectiveness spread, and Wilbur started selling it during his deliveries. Today, Absorbine® is a global brand, offering a variety of products loved by horse and pet owners worldwide, all rooted in a legacy of care and innovation to help animals live their best lives. www.Absorbine.com.

About Fleet of Angels: Fleet of Angels is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping horses and their owners during natural disasters and other major emergencies. The organization provides emergency feed, critical supplies, veterinary assistance, evacuation support, emergency grants and post-disaster recovery services to equines in crisis. Learn more at www.FleetofAngels.org.