Brooke USA Launches New Fund with Absorbine® to Provide Emergency Relief to Equines and Their Families Impacted by Disaster

The Absorbine® U.S. Disaster Relief Fund Positions Brooke USA for Immediate Emergency Response Nationwide

Lexington, KY – January 21, 2026 – Brooke USA, the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating the suffering of working horses, donkeys, and mules—and the families who depend on them—is proud to announce the launch of the Absorbine® U.S. Disaster Relief Fund. This new fund enables Brooke USA to respond immediately to disasters by providing rapid aid while simultaneously launching a community-wide matching gift challenge sponsored by Absorbine®, maximizing support for affected communities.

Immediate access to funds allows Brooke USA to take swift action following disasters, ensuring critical support reaches equines and their owners without delay. “With the Absorbine® U.S. Disaster Relief Fund, there is no red tape or jumping through hoops,” said Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “Seed funding can be deployed immediately while a matching fundraising campaign launches at the same time, helping us expand our reach and impact when it’s needed most.”

Brooke USA is proud to partner with Absorbine®, a W.F. Young company with a long-standing commitment to the equine community. “Absorbine® understands the urgency of disaster response and the importance of immediate access to aid as the first step toward recovery,” Dulin added.

In 2025, Absorbine® launched its Disaster Relief for Rescues Grant, which provides financial assistance to nonprofit horse rescues affected by natural disasters. These grants help cover essential costs such as shelter repairs, facility restoration, and other recovery-related expenses, allowing organizations to continue their lifesaving work. “This new partnership with Brooke USA allows us to help even more equines and the people who care for them,” said Amy Cairy, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation for Absorbine®. “By encouraging matching gifts, we can extend our impact to even more communities in need.”

The Absorbine® U.S. Disaster Relief Fund is designed to support immediate grantmaking while inspiring additional contributions through matching gifts from the Brooke USA community. “Matching gifts are powerful fundraising tools that can double or even triple the impact of individual donations,” Cairy noted. “They bring people together and help ensure greater support for communities facing devastating circumstances.”

This initiative marks a critical step in Brooke USA’s ongoing efforts to assist areas affected by natural or manmade disasters, particularly where working equines play an essential role in supporting livelihoods before and after tragedy strikes. Most recently, Brooke USA provided financial assistance in response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which devastated parts of the Southeast, including western North Carolina, as well as the Texas Panhandle wildfires—the largest wildfire event in Texas history, which destroyed more than one million acres and severely impacted the state’s agricultural industry.

For more information about the Absorbine® U.S. Disaster Relief Fund and how to participate or contribute, visit www.BrookeUSA.org.

About Brooke USA: The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need. www.BrookeUSA.org.

About Absorbine®: Absorbine® grew from humble beginnings. In 1892, Mary Ida Young and her husband Wilbur Fenelon Young began their journey. Wilbur, a piano deliveryman, relied on their horses for deliveries in the Northeast. Mary Ida, passionate about gardening and herbs, formulated Absorbine® Veterinary Liniment. They used it on their horses daily for better circulation and healing. Word of its effectiveness spread, and Wilbur started selling it during his deliveries. Today, Absorbine® is a global brand, offering a variety of products loved by horse and pet owners worldwide, all rooted in a legacy of care and innovation to help animals live their best lives. www.Absorbine.com.

