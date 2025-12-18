Brooke USA Named “2025 Top-Rare Nonprofit by GreatNonprofits

Award based on Community Recommendations

Lexington, KY (December 18, 2025) – Brooke USA Foundation announced today that it has been named a “2025 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading website for community recommendations of charities and nonprofits.

Brooke USA’s mission is to significantly improve the health and welfare of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on their productivity for survival worldwide and right here in the United States. Brooke USA is committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine welfare.

“We are honored to be named a 2025 Top-Rated Nonprofit,” says Emily Dulin, Brooke USA’s CEO. “We are proud of our accomplishments this year, including exceeding our financial goals, which has allowed us to fund many more projects, including our ambitious 5-year commitment to improving the quality of life for working equines and their partners in the brick kilns of India.” Brooke USA also made 3-year commitments to better animal welfare in the coal mines of Pakistan, husbandry educational programs for elementary school children in Kenya, and its first entry into the exploitative work of animals in the gold mines of Tanzania.

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that Brooke USA received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients. “To quote a member of the Brooke USA family of supporters, “volunteering with Brooke USA has been life-changing. This organization goes beyond providing emergency care; they empower owners with the knowledge to care for their animals in the long run. Seeing firsthand how their programs uplift both people and animals has deepened my respect for Brooke USA’s impactful approach.”

“Brooke USA is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Brooke USA.

GreatNonprofits is the largest donation website for nonprofits and where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid.

The complete list of 2025 Top Rated Nonprofits can be found at: https://greatnonprofits.org/awards/browse/Campaign:Year2025/Issue:All/Page:1. Brooke USA’s reviews can be found at https://greatnonprofits.org/org/brooke-usa-inc.

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): Brooke USA raises funds to support a wide variety of programs for working horses, donkeys, and mules to help them become (and remain) healthy and happy now and in the long term, which directly benefits the very poor families who depend on these animals for survival. Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability and ensuring gender equality. Visit www.BrookeUSA.org for more information.

About GreatNonprofits:GreatNonprofits is the leading site for donors and volunteers to find stories and ratings of nonprofits. Stories on the site influence 30 million donation decisions a year. Visit www.greatnonprofits.org for more information.



Media Contacts:

Emily Dulin

305-505-6170

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

Kendall Bierer

561-309-9873

Kendall.Bierer@BrookeUSA.org