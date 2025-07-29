Brooke USA Pledges $177,000 in Support of New Project in Pakistan

≈9,000 working equines and 5,600 owners in 100 coal mines are targeted≈

(Lexington, KY – July 29, 2025) – Brooke USA Foundation, thanks to a generous donation from the Double R Family Foundation, is funding its second multi-year program with a focus on improving working conditions for humans and animals in Pakistan’s coal mine industry, a vital resource of the country’s economy. Brooke USA is working in 100 newly identified coal mines which have never been in contact with Brooke Pakistan, the field partner on this project, creating programs that build resilience, improve animal welfare and advance economic livelihoods so that communities can emerge stronger with the guarantee of a brighter future.

Brooke USA has committed $177,000 to deliver change and thus improve the lives of working donkeys and their owners in the coal mines. Taking place in the districts of Chakwal, Kushab and Makarwal, known for the abundance of coal mines, the project kicked off last year and will be funded through September 2028. The goal is to reach 9,000 working horses, donkeys and mules and 5,600 people who depend on them.

The working conditions in the coal mines are harsh for both people and animals due to miner unawareness, obsolete mining practices, mine owner indifference and limited government interventions. In the depths of the coal mines, both humans and donkeys embark on a perilous journey every day. Descending thousands of feet into the earth, they work diligently to extract coal, a task that becomes nearly impossible without donkeys. A single donkey can drag about one ton of coal daily, making 10 to 12 trips per day.

A typical coal mine is around five feet by five feet wide at the entrance. Air is provided every 40 to 50 feet through tunnels dug into the rock. The working day lasts for eight to 10 hours with little, if any, access to drinking water.

Life is hard for workers and donkeys alike. Most owners live nearby in huts or abandoned mine sites. They work at the mines for six to 12 months, visiting their families just once or twice a year. The mines are far away from towns, so it is difficult to purchase necessities such as food and medicine. There are no official accommodations, beds or medical facilities.

The donkey mortality rate is high, with donkeys perishing from heat stress or suffocation in the intense heat. Winter can be even more difficult as donkeys suffer from heat injury and muscular cramps due to the extreme temperature changes. Coal mine donkeys start working at a young age, around four to five years old, and typically serve for three to five years before their hard work takes its toll.

During Brooke USA’s equine welfare assessment, which is conducted before program deployment, it was confirmed that coal mine donkey owners lack the knowledge and skills in basic equine healthcare and management, and there is a lack of access to vital equine welfare resources such as shelters, water, quality feed and grooming kits.

Over the four-year duration of funding, Brooke USA will:

Train local service providers.

Build knowledge among owners in basic equine care and husbandry.

Secure change leaders and influencers.

Provide emergency veterinary care.

Establish community savings funds for the construction of shelters and water troughs and co-operative feed projects to purchase quality grains at lower costs.

Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA said: “We will follow each community where the coal mines are located. We will consistently measure change against specific indicators to ensure progress toward improved animal welfare and better human livelihoods. Moreover, we will be able to report progress and impact to our donors while positioning ourselves to help more people and animals.”

The overarching themes to be continually assessed and evaluated are changes in human behavior toward working equines such as proactive husbandry and preventive healthcare, increased family income generated from new sources of revenue such as small business development and community collaborations, improved animal health and body condition, and environmental enhancements like access to water, delivery of feed and provision of shelter.

Brooke USA is also supporting Brooke Pakistan as it advocates for legislature that ensures the welfare of these animals and their human caretakers. “The plight of donkeys reveals a critical issue that demands attention. The conditions these animals endure, alongside their human companions, are harsh and dangerous,” noted Dr. Javed Iqbal Gondal, Country Director of Brooke Pakistan. “Urgent action and support are necessary to improve their well-being. It’s time to shine a light on this industry and make the changes needed to safeguard their welfare in the coal mines of Pakistan,” he added.

