

For more information, contact:

Emily Dulin

305-505-6170

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

AUGUST IS NATIONAL MAKE-A-WILL MONTH



Brooke USA Reminds Friends & Supporters on the Importance of Creating a Will

(Lexington, KY – July 29, 2026) – August is National Make-A-Will Month, serving as a reminder for Brooke USA Foundation friends and supporters to address a task that many people procrastinate—CREATING A WILL. While every American needs a will, nearly 70% confirm that they do not have an updated legal will, despite it being an essential tool to protect the people and causes they love most.

Every adult – regardless of age – should take the time to create a will to ensure that any final wishes are executed in the way desired. The birth of a child, purchase of a new property, or a divorce are all life-changing events which should necessitate a review of one’s estate regardless of its size. Creating a will in August can offer peace of mind and present an opportunity to plan or make a difference for the people and causes loved most.

As wills are prepared, individuals should consider whether to include a charitable organization such as Brooke USA in their will and/or as beneficiary of their accounts. As with any beneficiary, it does not have to be an all-or-nothing scenario. One can decide to leave a percentage of the estate to a charity or even to multiple charities. There are several ways to give to Brooke USA and any other charity in a will, including stocks, cash, and tangible assets.

During Make-A-Will month, Brooke USA is encouraging friends and supporters to plan and organize their financial affairs. To help jumpstart the process, Brooke USA now offers a complimentary will writing service on its webpage, www.brookeusa.org/planned-giving. This resource is designed to help make the experience of writing a will less complicated. This secure, online tool walks people through the will preparation process, step by step. Simple wills can be fully written online, with completion depending upon state, but normally requires signing and a notary. More complex estates can be started online. Then a qualified attorney will need to finalize all plans. If there is already a will in place, National Make-A-Will Month is the perfect time to examine it and make sure it is up to date.

Wills and other estate planning instruments allow donors to make a lasting impact while ensuring control over personal assets during their lifetime. These gifts do not negatively impact a person’s current cash flow, and they certainly make one feel good knowing that by having an organized legacy plan, the burden of management and execution on loved ones is truly minimized.

“No matter your financial situation or giving goals, a will is a giving option that always works. Brooke USA can help you match your values and vision with the area of our work that you care most about. Perhaps it is supporting child-friendly educational donkey programs or helping to build indispensable water points for families and their working equines or improving nutrition and husbandry through training of veterinary personnel,” noted Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “We can also chat about how or if you would like to be recognized during your lifetime or about anything you may want to discuss to help you feel good about your decision and have trust in Brooke USA,” she added.

Without a doubt, a will is one of the most personal and important financial documents in a person’s life. Without a legitimate will, there is no assurance that a person’s affairs and assets will be handled properly. Many Brooke USA supporters are making the choice to be prepared and have a will. We are grateful to be able to provide these new complimentary tools to make this process as easy as possible.

If you’re interested in learning more about legacy giving at Brooke USA, contact Emily Dulin at Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org or 859.296.0037 or go to www.BrookeUSA.org/planned-giving, or simply include the following information in your estate plans:

Legal Name: Brooke USA Inc.

Mailing Address: 1040 Monarch Street, Suite 300, Lexington, KY 40513

Federal Tax ID: 33-1173163

Making a charitable gift in a will to Brooke USA ensures that your legacy carries on and your commitment to alleviating the suffering of working horses, donkeys and mules, and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide is never forgotten.

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About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) : Brooke USA’s mission is to significantly improve the health and welfare of working horses, donkeys and mules and the communities who depend on their productivity for survival worldwide. We embrace a progressive, visionary approach that empowers communities and transforms the lives of working equines. Grounded in integrity and fueled by passion, we deliver creative, practical solutions that drive lasting change. We are committed to accountability in all we do, as we advocate, innovate, and work toward a more humane and sustainable future.



Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies.