For more information, contact:

Emily Dulin

305-505-6170

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

Stephanie Hecker

440-708-4977

Stephanie.Hecker@BrookeUSA.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BROOKE USA REOPENS NEVADA WILDFIRE DISASTER RELIEF CAMPAIGN

United States Equestrian Federation Donates $10,000, Including a New $2,500 Matching Challenge, to Help More Horses and Their Owners

Lexington, KY [September 3, 2026] – Brooke USA Foundation is reopening its Nevada Wildfire Disaster Relief Campaign following a generous $10,000 donation from the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), which includes a new $2,500 matching challenge to help horses and their owners affected by the devastating wildfires in northern Nevada.

The new gift comes shortly after Brooke USA concluded its initial one-week campaign, which raised $6,000, surpassing its $5,000 goal with dollar-for-dollar matching support from Absorbine®. With Fleet of Angels continuing to assist affected horse owners and new needs emerging as communities move from emergency response into recovery, Brooke USA is once again asking friends and supporters to help.

“When disaster strikes, the equestrian community comes together, and the devastating Nevada wildfires are a powerful reminder of why that matters,” said Tom O’Mara, President of the United States Equestrian Federation. “We are proud to support Brooke USA and Fleet of Angels as they provide practical assistance to horses and their owners. Emergency funding is only the beginning, a long-term commitment toward recovery is essential. By helping with the resources owners need to care for their horses and rebuild, we can help keep horses safe and, whenever possible, with the people who love them.”

The fires burned more than 134,000 acres in northern Nevada, forcing thousands of people to evacuate and sending hundreds of horses and other livestock to emergency shelters. While the immediate danger may have passed for many, recovery can take months. Owners may need help replacing hay and water supplies, repairing fencing and barns, securing temporary stabling, or providing veterinary care for horses affected by smoke, heat, injury or displacement.

“We thought we had reached the end of this campaign, but the need on the ground has made it clear that there is more we can, and should, do,” said Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “This extraordinary gift from USEF gives us the opportunity to reopen the campaign and help even more horses and their owners. We are incredibly grateful for their leadership and for everyone who has already stepped forward.”

Through the partnership with Fleet of Angels, donations will help provide emergency hay and feed, veterinary fees, temporary stabling, water tanks, fence repair materials, barn tools and other essential supplies. Fleet of Angels remains committed to supporting horse owners beyond the initial disaster, helping them keep their horses safe and cared for while they regroup, repair and recover.

“The fires may be contained, but recovery continues,” said Dulin. “That is when ongoing support matters most. We want to make sure these horses, and their owners are not forgotten when the headlines fade. Brooke USA extends its gratitude to the United States Equestrian Federation, Absorbine®, and all those who have responded with compassion and generosity.”

To donate and help Nevada’s horses recover, visit BrookeUSA.org/nevada-fires.

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About Brooke USA Foundation: Brooke USA Foundation raises funds to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them around the world. By supporting sustainable programs that improve equine welfare, Brooke USA helps communities address poverty, food security, education and standards of living.

About Fleet of Angels: Fleet of Angels is an equine-centric disaster response organization providing emergency grants and critical services to help horses and their owners during natural disasters and other emergencies. Its goal is to keep horses safe and in good care with their families while owners regroup, repair and recover.

About the United States Equestrian Federation: The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) is the national governing body for equestrian sport in the United States and serves as the recognized national federation for equestrian sport. USEF works to protect the welfare of horses and support the equestrian community across the country.

About Absorbine®: Founded in 1892, Absorbine® is a trusted name in equine care, providing products designed to support the health, comfort and performance of horses while supporting the equestrian community.