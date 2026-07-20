For more information, contact:

Emily Dulin

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

305-505-6170

News Release

Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage Brings Horses and Symphony Together at Tryon International Equestrian Center

Beloved Foothills tradition returns on October 8 for an unforgettable evening of live symphonic music, freestyle dressage and, for the first time, equestrian vaulting, all benefiting working equines worldwide

Campobello, SC (July 20, 2026)- Horses, riders and live symphonic music will come together in the arena when Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage returns to Tryon International Equestrian Center on Thursday, October 8. The unforgettable evening celebrates equestrian artistry while supporting Brooke USA’s mission to improve the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them around the world.

Hosted by the Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) Foothills Regional Advisory Council and presented by Joe R. & Joella F. Utley Foundation, Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage has become one of the region’s most anticipated equestrian traditions, uniting horses, music and philanthropy in a signature community event.

Now in its sixth year, Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage offers a rare and captivating experience where dressage musical freestyles are performed to live orchestral accompaniments. More than a display of athleticism and precision, each performance reflects the extraordinary partnership between horse and rider, built through years of trust, communication and mutual respect.

The evening’s centerpiece is a one-hour performance featuring acclaimed dressage riders and their horses performing choreographed freestyle routines accompanied live by the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Associate Music Director Eric Scheider. New this year, audiences will also experience the artistry of equestrian vaulting, adding an exciting new dimension to the performance. From classical favorites to contemporary selections, the program blends music, movement and horsemanship into a captivating celebration of artistry, elegance and the harmony that defines the sport of dressage.

Conceived by Brooke USA Board Member and Foothills Regional Advisory Council Chair Sally Frick, an accomplished flutist and lifelong equestrian, Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage was inspired by her passion for both horses and music. What began in the Foothills has grown into Brooke USA’s signature equestrian fundraising event, inspiring similar performances in Wellington, and Ocala, FL while remaining firmly rooted in the community where it first took shape.

“Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage celebrates the extraordinary connection between horse, rider and music,” said Frick. “There is something magical about watching these magnificent animals move in harmony with a live orchestra. It is an evening that showcases the beauty and grace of the horse while helping improve the lives of working equines and the communities that depend on them worldwide.”

Featured performers include Brooke USA Ambassador and international dressage rider JJ Tate; Olympian Julio Mendoza, the first dressage rider to represent Ecuador at the Olympic Games and a Western North Carolina-based trainer; returning fan favorite Trayce Doubek, owner and trainer at Tryon-based Renovatio Farm; and Grass Roots Vaulters, presenting equestrian vaulting in its debut at Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage. Additional featured performers will be announced as they are confirmed.

Brooke USA is proud to recognize the sponsors committed to supporting Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage to date, including Joe R. & Joella F. Utley Foundation as Presenting Sponsor; the Richard D. and Miriam B. Frick Charitable Fund as Founding Sponsor; Maureen Loomer as Gold Sponsor; Tryon Equestrian Properties/Tryon International Equestrian Center, and Pagan Gilman Group as Silver Sponsors; Landmark Realty/Kristen Hitchcock, and Sally and Kenneth Frick as Bronze Sponsors, and contributing supporter Tryon Clear View Group . Additional sponsorship opportunities remain available.

Proceeds from Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage support Brooke USA’s mission to significantly improve the health and welfare of working horses, donkeys and mules and the communities who depend on their productivity for survival worldwide. Through sustainable programs around the world and in the United States, Brooke USA advances animal welfare, food security, access to water, education and economic opportunity.

“What makes Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage so special is that it brings together everything we value—horses, community, compassion and purpose,” said Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “While guests enjoy an extraordinary evening of horsemanship and music, they are also helping improve the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people around the world who depend on them. We are deeply grateful to the Foothills community, whose generosity and support have helped make this one of Brooke USA’s most cherished signature events.”

Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage begins with a cocktail reception featuring hors d’oeuvres, followed by the live performance, silent auction and dessert reception. To purchase tickets, reserve a table or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit BrookeUSA.org/events.

Chaired by Sally Frick, Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage Host Committee is comprised of Sharon Decker, Leigh Ann Edwards, Pagan Gilman, Leeann Harmon, Meghan Kaergel, Jacqui Lanier, Donna Leonessa, Maureen Loomer, Michelle Surran, Candy Tate, JJ Tate, and Lauren Wingate.

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About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.

Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies. Learn more at www.BrookeUSA.org.