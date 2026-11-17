For more information, contact:

Emily Dulin

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

305-505-6170

News Release

Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage Celebrates American Music and Equestrian Tradition in Wellington

“An American Overture” pairs leading dressage riders with the Palm Beach Symphony on February 18, 2027.

WELLINGTON, Fla., November 17, 2026 – Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage returns to the Jim Brandon Equestrian Center in West Palm Beach on February 18, 2027, pairing top dressage riders with live music by the Palm Beach Symphony. The evening benefits Brooke USA Foundation’s mission to improve the welfare of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them worldwide.

Presented by Margaret H. Duprey and The S.K. Johnston Family, this year’s “An American Overture” celebrates America’s musical heritage. Under the direction of conductor Alberto Bade, the Palm Beach Symphony will perform music by American composers as horses and riders present choreographed freestyle routines.

Featured riders include JJ Tate, Brooke USA Ambassador and international Grand Prix rider; Meagan Davis, international Grand Prix competitor and 2026 Patsy Albers Award recipient; Amanda Delgado, 15-time Western Dressage World Champion; Olivia LaGoy-Weltz, U.S. Nations Cup gold medalist; and Jennifer Williams, U.S. Grand Prix Dressage National Champion. Additional riders will be announced.

Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage was conceived by Brooke USA Board Member Sally Frick, an accomplished flutist and lifelong equestrian who envisioned bringing her two passions together. With the help of Brooke USA Ambassador JJ Tate, that vision became a unique celebration of music, horsemanship and philanthropy.

“There is something magical about performing to a live orchestra,” said Tate. “You feel the music, you feel your horse responding, and for those few moments, everything comes together. What makes it even more meaningful is knowing that this celebration of horses is also helping working equines and the families who depend on them around the world.”

The 2027 event will be led by Event Chair Ashley Wimmer and Honorary Chairs Judy and David Sloan, alongside committee members Lisa Bair, Gardy Bloemers, Jennifer Burger, Lynne Foster, Irene Greenberg, Jenell Harris, Marcia Kulak, Morgan Measey, Leslie Munsell, Candace Platz, Barbara Richardson, Lydia Sudick, Susan Thomas Sol, Jennifer Tucker, Aimee Waters, Kathryn Williams and Collier Wimmer.

Guests will enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, travel and silent auctions, and dinner by Chez Gourmet. Brian O’Connor will serve as Master of Ceremonies.Proceeds support veterinary care, farrier training, education and sustainable programs benefiting working equines and families who rely on them to earn a living, transport goods and access water.

“The horses we celebrate in Wellington remind us of the extraordinary role equines play in people’s lives around the world,” said Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “For millions of families, working horses, donkeys and mules are essential to earning a living, accessing basic necessities and building a better future. The

generosity of this community allows us to reach more animals and the people who depend on them, creating an impact that extends far beyond the arena.”

Other sponsors include Cherry Knoll Farm, Roseview Farms, Shutts & Bowen, Three Wishes Freestyles, Valley Bank and Winged Foot Enterprises. The United States Dressage Federation (USDF) is a Supporting Sponsor.

Brooke USA’s Divertimentos & Dressage takes place February 18, 2027, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 7500 Forest Hill Boulevard, West Palm Beach. Individual tickets are $400, or $350 through December 31, 2026. Sponsorship and table opportunities range from $2,000 to $10,000. Gold Table sponsors and above are invited to meet the conductor and riders during the February 17 rehearsal. VisitBrookeUSA.org/events.

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About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) : The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.

Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies.

www.brookeusa.org