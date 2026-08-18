For more information, contact:

Emily Dulin

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

305-505-6170

News Release

Brooke USA’s Ponies & Pearls Brings Polo, Fashion and Philanthropy Together at New Bridge Polo & Country Club

Aiken’s hallmark equestrian celebration returns October 18 with signature experiences, timeless style and a meaningful mission benefiting working equines worldwide

Aiken, SC (August 18, 2026) – Polo, fashion and philanthropy will come together when Brooke USA’s Ponies & Pearls returns to the New Bridge Polo & Country Club on Sunday, October 18. The elegant afternoon celebrates Aiken’s equestrian spirit while supporting Brooke USA’s mission to improve the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them around the world.

Hosted by the Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) Aiken Regional Advisory Council and presented by Lynne Rubino and Melinda Shambley, devoted Brooke USA supporters and equine advocates, Brooke USA’s Ponies & Pearls, has become a hallmark of Aiken’s equestrian and philanthropic calendar. Each year, the event brings together horse lovers, community leaders and supporters from across the region for an afternoon where timeless traditions and charitable giving go hand in hand.

Now in its fifth year, Brooke USA’s Ponies & Pearls celebrates Aiken’s rich equestrian heritage while paying tribute to legendary horsewoman Ina Ginsberg, whose lifelong passion for horses and unwavering commitment to the Aiken equestrian community have inspired generations of riders, owners and enthusiasts. Her dedication to horsemanship, sportsmanship and preserving Aiken’s rich equestrian heritage makes her a fitting honoree for this year’s celebration.

Brooke USA’s Ponies & Pearls invites guests to don their favorite boots, western wear, a touch of orange for Brooke USA and, of course, pearls for an unforgettable afternoon of polo, friends, fashion and philanthropy. Set against the picturesque backdrop of New Bridge Polo & Country Club, highlights include a thrilling polo match, VIP clubhouse seating, signature cocktails, Western fair, an exclusive silent auction, bouquet bar, hat bar, hat contest, a fashion show featuring local boutiques and other fun-filled experiences.

Adding to the festivities, Brooke USA Equine Friends Kate the Black Burro and her companion, Lola, will make a special appearance, serving beverages to VIP guests while helping raise awareness for Brooke USA’s mission. Their appearance celebrates the special bond between people and equines that lies at the heart of Brooke USA’s work.

“Brooke USA’s Ponies & Pearls reflects everything that makes Aiken’s equestrian community so special—its generosity, its love of horses and its commitment to giving back,” said Katie Roth, Chair of Brooke USA’s Aiken Regional Advisory Council and Brooke USA Board member. “For those of us who call this horse community home, it is especially meaningful to gather in celebration of the animals we cherish while extending that care to working equines and families around the world.”

Brooke USA gratefully acknowledges the generous support of sponsors helping make Brooke USA’s Ponies & Pearls possible, including Presenting Sponsors Lynne Rubino and Melinda Shambley, along with returning and new sponsors Find Aiken Homes & Farms/Carolina Real Estate Company, Aiken Health Insurance, and SweetWater at Riverside. Polo Ambassadors, REFT Equipment Company, Jack and Katie Roth/Jack Roth Realty, Bronwyn Pait, and True Aiken. Additional sponsorship opportunities remain available.

Proceeds from Brooke USA’s Ponies & Pearls support Brooke USA’s mission to significantly improve the health and welfare of working horses, donkeys and mules and the communities who depend on their productivity for survival worldwide. Through sustainable programs around the world and in the United States, Brooke USA advances animal welfare, food security, access to water, education and economic opportunity.

“Brooke USA’s Ponies & Pearls demonstrates the extraordinary impact a community can have when it comes together around a shared purpose,” said Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “Every guest, sponsor and volunteer helps extend Brooke USA’s mission beyond Aiken, strengthening the bond between people and equines in communities where that partnership is essential to daily life. We are deeply grateful to everyone whose generosity has made this one of Aiken’s most anticipated philanthropic traditions.”

Brooke USA’s Ponies & Pearls begins with a welcoming reception, followed by an afternoon of polo, signature experiences, a silent auction and Southern hospitality at New Bridge Polo & Country Club. To purchase tickets, reserve a table, explore sponsorship opportunities, or learn more, visit BrookeUSA.org/events.

Chaired by Roth, Brooke USA’s Aiken Regional Advisory Council includes Jillian Barrett, Ph.D., Amy Brooks, Joanna Caldwell, Robin Clark, Nancy Goldmark, Abigail NeSmith, Bronwyn Pait, Shelly Schmidt and Lynn Straumann.

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About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) : The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.



Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies.

www.BrookeUSA.org